JEFFERSON -- The Lake Mills girls tennis team went 1-2 at a quadrangular hosted by Jefferson on Monday, Aug. 15.
The L-Cats swept Mayville 7-0, fell to Jefferson 5-2 and lost to Janesville Craig 5-2.
Claudia Curtis, who advanced to the second round of last season's individual state tournament, went 2-1 at the No. 1 singles flight, including a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jefferson's Madeline Dehnert.
Hallie Egelseer (No. 4 singles) also earned a pair of victories. Egelseer rallied past Craig's Presley Morgan 5-7, 6-1, 10-4. Erin Williams (No. 2 flight) and Ava Schmidt (No. 3 flight) both went 1-2.
In doubles, Lake Mills' No. 1 flight of Remy Klawitter and Nev Ninneman earned two victories. The No. 2 flight of Mollie Cooper and Kate Gero also posted a 2-1 mark. Kristina Thomas and Sophia Guerrero went 1-2.
"The girls played some tough competition today, but I saw a lot of improvements in each girl as the today progressed," Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. "I see a lot of potential in this group and I am very excited to see where it takes us."
JEFFERSON 5, LAKE MILLS 2
Singles:
No. 1 - Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Madeline Dehnert, JEFFERSON, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 2 - Gracie Niebler, JEFFERSON def. Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 3 - Alexa Medina, JEFFERSON def. Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 4 - Lilly Duddeck, JEFFERSON def. Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-1
Doubles:
No. 1 - Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kieran O'Reilly, JEFFERSON - Julie Arellano, JEFFERSON, 6-0 , 6-2
No. 2 - Breleigh Mengel, JEFFERSON - Aeryn Messmann, JEFFERSON def. Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 4-6 , 6-2 , 10-7
No. 3 - Amy Kamenick, JEFFERSON - Piper Crabtree, JEFFERSON def. Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-4 , 6-3
JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, LAKE MILLS 2
Singles:
No. 1 - Lexi Hankel, Janesville CRAIG def. Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 - Rya Arreazola, Janesville CRAIG def. Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 3 - Lucy Rhoades, Janesville CRAIG def. Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-4 , 6-2
No. 4 - Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Presley Morgan, Janesville CRAIG, 5-7 , 6-1 , 10-4
Doubles:
No. 1 - Hattie Plenty, Janesville CRAIG - Karyssa Norland, Janesville CRAIG def. Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1
No. 2 - Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Mackenna Kelly, Janesville CRAIG - Charlotte Mark, Janesville CRAIG, 6-1 , 7-5
No. 3 - Sophie Schultz, Janesville CRAIG - Victoria Baragas, Janesville CRAIG def. Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-4 , 6-7 , 10-8
LAKE MILLS 7, MAYVILLE 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ellie Wojahn, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 - Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kristen Konczal, MAYVILLE HIGH, 2-6 , 6-3 , 10-5
No. 3 - Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0
No. 4 - Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ruby Smith , MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2
Doubles:
No. 1 - Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE HIGH - Allie Boelk, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-0 , 2-0
No. 2 - Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Naudia Hermanson, MAYVILLE HIGH - Adelae Kewley, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2
No. 3 - Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE HIGH - Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-0 , 7-5
LAKE MILLS TRIANGULAR
The L-Cats earned a pair of resounding victories to open the season at their home triangular on Friday, Aug. 12.
Lake Mills beat Waupun 7-0 and knocked off St. Thomas More 7-0.
LAKE MILLS 7, WAUPUN 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Clara Hummelmeier, WAUPUN , 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 - Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Naomi Kelly, WAUPUN , 6-3 , 6-2
No. 3 - Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ava Koerner, WAUPUN , 6-4 , 6-3
No. 4 - Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Elsie Levey, WAUPUN , 6-0 , 6-0
Doubles:
No. 1 - Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Hope Spruetels , WAUPUN - Tehya VanLoo, WAUPUN , 6-3 , 6-1
No. 2 - Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ruth Brewer, WAUPUN - Maya Panzer, WAUPUN , 6-2 , 6-2
No. 3 - Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Reese Pollock, WAUPUN - Haley Freriks, WAUPUN , 6-0 , 6-2
LAKE MILLS 7, ST. THOMAS MORE 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Mackenze Barfoth, St Thomas More, 6-0 , 6-3
No. 2 - Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Madeline Raflik, St Thomas More, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 3 - Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Annaliese Borowski, St Thomas More, 6-6 (5), 6-1
No. 4 - Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Erin Moore, St Thomas More, 6-1 , 6-0
Doubles:
No. 1 - Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Emma Volpe, St Thomas More - Paige Rohrbach, St Thomas More, 6-0 , 7-5
No. 2 - Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Abrianna Chojnacki, St Thomas More - Maya Torgerson, St Thomas More, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 3 - Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Samantha Gant, St Thomas More - Estefany Montoya, St Thomas More, 6-3 , 6-2