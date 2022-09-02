LODI — The Lake Mills girls tennis team opened Capitol Conference play with a 5-2 road win versus Lodi on Thursday, on Sept. 1.
Senior Claudia Curtis, who is the fourth-ranked player in Division 2 according to tennis reporting, earned a 6-1, 6-1 win to stay unbeaten for the season. The L-Cats swept singles play as Ava Schmidt (No. 3 flight) and Hallie Egelseer (No. 4 flight) earned three-set wins.
“This was a big conference win for our girls,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “There were a lot of third sets, but our girls kept focus and were able to get the win. Ava Schmidt and Hallie Egelseer both played really well tonight.”
LAKE MILLS 5, LODI 2
Singles: No. 1 — Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Rachel Winters, LODI HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 — Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Caroline Karls, LODI HIGH, -, — — , -; No. 3 — Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Brooke Bacon, LODI HIGH, 6-4 , 3-6 , 7-5 ; No. 4 — Hallie Egelseer, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Ava Ballweg, LODI HIGH, 6-2 , 5-7 , 1-6 ;
Doubles: No. 1 — Tessa Pertzborn, LODI HIGH — Vivian Beld, LODI HIGH def. Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 7-5 , 6-4 , -; No. 2 — Mollie Cooper, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Kate Gero, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Addison Crane, LODI HIGH — Sam Edge, LODI HIGH, 6-2 , 4-6 , 6-3 ; No. 3 — Katie Schilling, LODI HIGH — Katie Veling, LODI HIGH def. Kristina Thomas, LAKE MILLS HIGH — Sophia Guerrero, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 7-6 (5), 6-3
TUESDAY'S RESULT
The Lake Mills girls tennis team defeated visiting Whitewater 7-0 in a nonconference dual on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The closest match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where Erin Williams beat Jackie Franco 6-4, 3-6, 10-8. Lake Mills’ doubles teams combined to only lose two games.
“Everyone played really well, especially our doubles teams,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “I am very excited to start conference play Thursday against Lodi.”