L-Cats, Blackhawks win
LODI — The Lake Mills girls tennis team opened Capitol Conference play with a 5-2 road win versus Lodi on Thursday, on Sept. 1.

Senior Claudia Curtis, who is the fourth-ranked player in Division 2 according to tennis reporting, earned a 6-1, 6-1 win to stay unbeaten for the season. The L-Cats swept singles play as Ava Schmidt (No. 3 flight) and Hallie Egelseer (No. 4 flight) earned three-set wins.