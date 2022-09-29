One the state's fiercest rivalries is set to be renewed.
This edition of the Slider Bowl has high stakes -- for both sides -- as Lakeside Lutheran prepares to host Lake Mills in a week seven Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran (5-1, 3-1 in conference), which is playing its home finale on Senior Night, has won three in a row since a week 3 setback to Capitol Conference co-leader Lodi. The Warriors, who have gone three straight games without punting, have been relying on senior quarterback Levi Birkholz plenty of late. Birkholz is second in the conference in rushing (792 yards) and had five touchdown runs in the team's 50-33 Homecoming win versus Turner last week, upping his season total to 12 in addition to two passing scores.
Junior Kayden Bou and senior Nate Yaroch are bruising backs capable of churning out yards behind Lakeside's stout offensive line, a group that is a vital cog in the team averaging 37.3 points per game.
"Lakeside is big up front and physical," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "You have to identify where Ben Buxa is. He's a phenomenal player. Birkholz at quarterback plus free safety and corner is a great player. They run the option as well if not better than anyone in the state. They make defenses be fundamentally sound.
"We have to know our assignments on defense and where we are fitting up. We have to be balanced in the pass and run game this week. They are going to play us hard and we are going to play them hard. It's always fun."
The Warriors, who finish the regular season on the road versus second-ranked Columbus and Edgewood, need one more victory to guarantee playoff eligibility. With Lodi hosting Columbus in a battle for first place this week, a Lakeside win would bump them from third to second in the standings.
"Our strength has been running the ball," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "That's no secret to anyone. Controlling the ball on offense becomes your best defense against a high powered attack like Lake Mills has."
Lake Mills (4-2, 2-2) has routed Big Foot and New Glarus/Monticello, respectively, the last two weeks. The L-Cats are also adept at lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 36.3 points per contest. Lake Mills is potent through the air and on the ground. Senior quarterback Caden Belling (1,211 passing yards) is second in the conference. Senior tailback Ben Buchholtz (885 rushing yards) is also second in the league. Buchholtz has 13 rushing touchdowns.
"They run a very balanced offense, with excellent skilled position athletes," Bauer said. "They can score in a hurry.
"We'll always emphasize the importance of stopping the run, and hopefully, can minimize the number of big plays by their passing attack."
A win for Lake Mills would put them on the brink of playoff eligibility. A loss would mean next week's road game versus Turner and the regular-season finale at home versus sixth-ranked Lodi would be must-wins to reach the postseason.
The L-Cats are facing Lakeside for the fourth time in Huber's three-year tenure. Huber is 2-1 so far with a pair of road victories in the 2020 regional championship and the regular season last year. Before Lakeside's double overtime win earlier in 2020, the home team had not lost, including the playoffs, since 2011.
Huber is preaching consistency -- in all three phases -- to his bunch in advance of the big tilt.
"We talked the last two weeks, we do things well some of the time," Huber said. "If we want to take that step from being a good team to a great team, we have to do things all the time.
"We have to stop the run, run the ball and pass the ball more consistently. We can't self sabotage ourselves on offense with turnovers, penalties and bad snaps. You can't get away with that stuff versus good teams. We are facing a good team this week. We want to execute our game plan and play fast.
"We've been fortunate to get them the last two times at their place and are hoping we can get a third."
Both sides may add a wrinkle or two this week in practice in an effort to catch the other off guard. Successfully adjusting mid-game could be a key factor in determining a victor.
"There's a lot of familiarity between our two programs," Bauer said. "It will be a chess match. You know what you see on film this year against other opponents. You also know what they've done successfully against you in recent years.
"You don't know until the game gets started what scheme you're going to see and then you try to adjust from there."