 Larry Douma

Fifteen year old Janesville pilot Laney Osborne put her machine out in front of the field and stayed there to claim the Red Line BBQ 50-lap feature event at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The feature win marks Osborne’s first such accomplishment in a Late Model race at Wisconsin’s Action Track in her young racing career.