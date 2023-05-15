Jefferson Speedway

Jefferson’s Jason Erickson (No. 94) battles Jefferson’s Dylan Schuyler on his was to winning the Legacy Auto Sales 50-lap Late Model Feature Last on Saturday night at the Jefferson Speedway.

 Contributed

CAMBRIDGE -- Jefferson's Jason Erickson won the Legacy Auto Sales 50-lap Late Model feature in convincing fashion Saturday night at the Jefferson Speedway.

Erickson came from the 11th starting position to take the lead just before the halfway mark in the event. It was Erickson’s second win of the young season and along with setting fast time and winning his heat earned him a rare clean sweep in the Late Model class.