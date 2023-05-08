Jefferson Speedway

No. 94 Jason Erickson passes No. 57 Shane Radtke for the lead and the eventual win on Saturday Night in the Red Line Bar-Be-Que 50-lap Late Model Feature at the Jefferson Speedway.

 Contributed

Jefferson's Jason Erickson came from deep in the field and bested a strong field of seasoned veterans and talented rookies to take the Red Line Bar-Be-Cue 50-lap Late Model feature on Saturday night at Jefferson Speedway.

Erickson started in the sixth row and systematical worked through traffic to take the lead late in the race.