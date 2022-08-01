DALE NOTTESTAD

Cambridge's Dale Nottestad was the Late Model champion at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, July 30. 

 Larry Duoma

CAMBRIDGE -- The season long battle at the top of the Late Model standings continued to play itself out on the track on Saturday night at Jefferson Speedway. The top two title contenders waged another great battle at the front of the KNR Transport Late Model 50 field with Cambridge driver, Dale Nottestad, claiming the victory of Jason Erickson of Jefferson.

The win gives Nottestad three features on the season, evening him up with Erickson’s win tally as the season heads towards the final stretch run.