Axel Oldenhoff

 Contributed

Lake Mills’ Axel Oldenhoff, 12, became the INEX Wisconsin State Champion this season and also placed eighth nationally in the INEX Bandolero Bandits East division.

Oldenhoff’s 2022 campaign was comprised of 31 races. He posted 13 top-five feature finishes, becoming the youngest-ever driver track champion at Tomah-Sparta Speedway.