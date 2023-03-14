Bella Pitta

Lake Mills senior center Bella Pitta scores down low during a Division 3 regional semifinal versus Ripon at LMHS on Feb. 24. Pitta, who will play collegiately at Division 1 Lipscomb University, was voted Capitol North Player of the Year and All-State for Division 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association after a season in which she averaged 15.1 points per game, 12.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for a Lake Mills team which went 24-3, winning conference and regional championships.

 Doug Hornickel

Lake Mills 6-foot-3 senior center Bella Pitta was voted Capitol North Player of the Year in voting held recently.

The award caps a decorated three-year varsity career for Pitta, who will play collegiately at Lipscomb University and won a state championship as a sophomore.