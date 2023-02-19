Lake Mills' girls basketball team concluded the regular season by beating Columbus 53-44 at home on Senior Day Saturday. The Capitol North champion L-Cats, who have won 13 straight games, set a new school record for regular-season victories with 22. The L-Cats host a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
Lake Mills' girls basketball team concluded the regular season by beating Columbus 53-44 at home on Senior Day Saturday. The Capitol North champion L-Cats, who have won 13 straight games, set a new school record for regular-season victories with 22. The L-Cats host a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
Lake Mills senior Bella Pitta scored a game-high 22 points on Senior Day, leading the L-Cats past visiting Columbus, 53-44 on Saturday.
Doug Hornickel
Lake Mills senior guard Jenna Hosey attacks off the dribble during Saturday's Capitol North home game versus Columbus.
Lake Mills junior Sophia Guerrero shoots a 3-pointer during Saturday's regular-season finale at home versus Columbus. Guerrero hit three 3-pointers, finishing with nine points, in the L-Cats' 53-44 victory.
Lake Mills junior Sydney Burling shoots inside during Saturday's home game versus Columbus.
Bella Pitta scored 22 points on her Senior Day, propelling host Lake Mills past Columbus 53-44 as the L-Cats capped an unbeaten season in Capitol North play on Saturday.
The L-Cats (22-2, 10-0 in conference) clung to a 26-25 halftime lead, in part because junior Sophia Guerrero nailed three 3s, scoring all nine of her points, before the break.
Junior Taylor Wollin connected on three triples after halftime, finishing with 12 points.
"Towards the end of the game, we had nice stops on defense and clutch baskets," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "It's any given girl any given night who can step up for us and score. We told Sophia without her 3s in the first half, we don't win this game. Bella, as always, allowed us to get some open shots because they were so worried about her catching the ball near the basket.
"I told the girls to get ready for Columbus. They're senior heavy, at full strength now and wanted to beat us pretty bad. We knew it'd be a fight. We are happy to come out on the winning side. Columbus played hard and played good defense."
Junior Emily Wollin added eight points and Pitta scored 11 in each half, joining Kenzie Nielsen, Jenna Hosey and Ryleigh Kulow as players honored on Senior Day.
"It's crazy to think about how good of a high school career some of these seniors had," Lind said. "This season was the program's fifth conference title in a tough conference. These seniors are great leaders and great teammates. They support each other, including the JV players, and make practices fun.
"In the summer during open gyms, they led it on their own. The seniors are very high-character people. They'll go on to do very good things. A big thank you to coaches and seniors for making it a fun regular season."
Second-ranked Lake Mills, which closed the regular season on a 13-game win streak and has a 10-0 home record, broke the school record for regular-season victories (20) set by the 2019-20 team.
The top-seeded L-Cats host eighth-seeded Berlin or ninth-seeded Ripon in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday. Lake Mills has won three straight regional championships.