Mason Levake
Lake Mills senior Mason Levake chips on to the green during the Luther Prep invitational at the Watertown Country Club on Friday. Levake shot 93 for the L-Cats, who placed seventh with a 385 team score.

 Kevin Wilson

WATERTOWN -- Lake Mills' boys golf team shot 385 to finish seventh at the Luther Prep Phoenix Invitational on Friday, May 5 at the Watertown Country Club.

Junior KC Hagedorn led the L-Cats, carding a 92 to place 14th individually. Senior Mason Levake was next with a 93. Senior Kevin Williams shot 96. Senior Claudia Curtis shot 103 and sophomore Preston Thiede shot 105.