Lake Mills senior Mason Levake chips on to the green during the Luther Prep invitational at the Watertown Country Club on Friday. Levake shot 93 for the L-Cats, who placed seventh with a 385 team score.
WATERTOWN -- Lake Mills' boys golf team shot 385 to finish seventh at the Luther Prep Phoenix Invitational on Friday, May 5 at the Watertown Country Club.
Junior KC Hagedorn led the L-Cats, carding a 92 to place 14th individually. Senior Mason Levake was next with a 93. Senior Kevin Williams shot 96. Senior Claudia Curtis shot 103 and sophomore Preston Thiede shot 105.
Team scores: University School of Milwaukee 321, Cambridge 322, Lake Country Lutheran 344, Luther Prep 366, St. John's Northwestern 378, Lake Mills 385, Watertown varsity reserve 415.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
CAMBRIDGE – Lakeside Lutheran finished sixth and Lake Mills took eighth at a Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet at Lake Ripley Country Club on Tuesday, May 2.
For the Warriors, who shot 189, junior Cooper Jensen shot 45, sophomore Reilly Jobke shot 46, senior Brandon Kreutz shot 46 and freshman Jackson Moore shot 51.
For the L-Cats, who shot 203, senior Mason Levake shot 45, sophomore Preston Thiede shot 50 and senior Tommy Stewart and junior KC Hagedorn each shot 54.
Team scores: Cambridge 150, Columbus 173, Lodi 175, New Glarus 186, Monticello 187, Lakeside Lutheran 189, Luther Prep 192, Lake Mills 203, Wisconsin Heights 213.