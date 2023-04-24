Charlie Bender

PLATTEVILLE -- The University of Wisconsin-Platteville men's basketball team hosted their postseason banquet April 14 and sophomore Charlie Bender, a 2021 Lake Mills High School graduate, was presented the Gabe Miller Award.

The Pioneers only give out one team award per season at the postseason banquet, the prestigious Gabe Miller Award. The Gabe Miller Award goes to the individual that exemplifies hard work on and off the court, dedication to the team and community and being an all-around good person.