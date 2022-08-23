Ryan Kuhl, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, has been selected for induction into the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.
Kuhl was a member of Lake Mills High School’s 1997 WIAA state championship team, then repeated that success at UW-Eau Claire as a member of the 2001 NCAA Division III national championship team.
A four-year Blugold letterman, Kuhl played on Blugold teams that placed 12th, 4th, 5th and 1st in the NCAA championships. As a senior, he was 12th individually at the national meet with a 72-hole total of 292 on rounds of 74, 75, 71 and 72. He was also 19th individually as a sophomore. He averaged 76.9 strokes for his 73 career rounds as a Blugold including a 74.8 average the spring campaign of his senior year. He was a teammate of Blugold Hall of Famers Josh Dirks and Ryan Quinn.
Kuhl earned GCAA second team All-American honors as a senior after receiving honorable mention as a sophomore. He was both a GCAA All-America Scholar and a Blugold Super Six recipient.
Kuhl graduated from UWEC in 2001 with a Business Administration degree with an emphasis in marketing. He was employed by DexYP (formerly YP Marketing Solutions) from the time of his graduation until January, 2018 when he took a position as an Advanced Advertising Sales Manager with Spectrum Reach, the marketing division of Charter. Since then he has been promoted to Local Sales Manager where he now leads both the Madison and Janesville sales offices.
At DexYP, he was a 2009 CEO Diamond Club Winner, a national award for sales, and was the recipient of “Playing to Win-Best Team” leadership award in 2013. At Spectrum, he won the “2018 and 2019 Star Award” for beating his budget and for his contributions to the team/company.
Kuhl also co-founded Lake Mills Indoor Golf in November, 2017. The facility runs leagues and tournaments, works with local high school golf teams, sells golf equipment and sets up work banquets and outings.
A former Lake Mills High School basketball team MVP and All-Capitol Conference pick when he averaged 19.7 points per game, Kuhl is still active in sports. Besides playing in an indoor golf league and competing in golf tournaments, he has maintained the high average for more than a decade in a bowling league. He also plays on a tournament softball team and in volleyball leagues and helps coach both of his kids’ baseball and softball teams.
Kuhl and his wife Samantha, a professional recruiter, are parents of two children: Gavyn, age 8, and Dezi, age 6. They reside in Lake Mills, Wisconsin.
The class will be inducted during Homecoming weekend with a banquet on Friday, October 7 and introduction at the football game versus UW-Whitewater on Saturday, October 8. The group will also ride in the Homecoming parade Saturday morning.