The Lake Mills Grays Baseball Club is making a comeback after three seasons of not fielding a team during the pandemic.
The Grays were founded in Lake Mills in 1896, and currently play in the Home Talent League (HTL), a wood/composite-bat league open to any age.
The team is looking for players. Players do not have to be 18 years old - but if they are playing high school baseball, the high school baseball season has to be over before they can play in HTL. The Grays welcome players of any age. Players generally need to live in Grays Territory (a 10-mile radius from home plate at Campus Field), but there are some possible exceptions - players who live in Grays Territory are automatically eligible to play for the Grays; players who live outside Grays territory are eligible to play for the Grays with permission from any HTL teams with territory between Grays territory and the residence of the player.
Player-Dues are $50 for the season.
Players interested in playing for the Lake Mills Grays in 2023 should contact Grays Manager/GM Kirk Lund at LakeMillsGrays@gmail.com or (612)-418-2442.
The Grays also need funding. The team is looking for local businesses to sponsor the Grays this season. The team's schedule-poster has already gone to print, but businesses who want to sponsor the Grays for the 2023 season can still have a banner displayed at Campus Field for Grays home games for $200. An existing banner can be used, or it's $50 to have a new banner made. Businesses interested in sponsoring the Grays for the 2023 season should contact Lund.
Funds raised will be used to buy equipment such as baseballs, bats, and uniforms; to pay league fees; and to pay umpires for Grays home games. No Grays funds will ever be used to buy alcohol or tobacco products.
The team is also looking for Lake Mills Grays baseball uniforms (jerseys, pants, and belts) that player who played Grays Baseball in 2019 could still have. If you have any part of a Grays uniform or know someone who does, please contact Lund.
2023 SCHEDULE
Saturday May 20th, 1:00 pm, Campus Field - Lake Mills Grays vs. McFarland Muskies
Sunday May 21st, 1:00 pm, Footville Community Park (North Street, Janesville) - Lake Mills Grays vs. Footville Outlaws
Saturday May 27th, 1:00 pm, Campus Field - Lake Mills Grays vs. Jefferson Blue Devils
Sunday May 28th, 1:00 pm, Lake Leota Park (Evansville) - Lake Mills Grays vs. Evansville Jays
Sunday June 4th, 12:00 pm, Campus Field - Lake Mills Grays vs. Fort Atkinson Generals
Sunday June 11th, 1:00 pm, Campus Field - Lake Mills Grays vs. Albion Tigers
Sunday June 18th, 1:00 pm, Norse Park (600 Kriedeman Drive, Stoughton) - Lake Mills Grays vs. Stoughton Merchants
Sunday June 25th, 4:00 pm, Campus Field - Lake Mills Grays vs. Waterloo McKays
Sunday July 2nd, 3:30 pm, Utica Field (1390 County Road B, Cambridge) - Lake Mills Grays vs. Cambridge Blues
Tuesday July 4th, 1:00 pm, Jones Park (615 Janesville Avenue, Fort Atkinson) - Lake Mills Grays vs. Fort Atkinson Generals
Sunday July 9th, 1:00 pm, Waterloo Firemen's Park (500 Park Avenue, Waterloo) - Lake Mills Grays vs. Waterloo McKays
Sunday July 16th, 1:00 pm, Campus Field - Lake Mills Grays vs. Cambridge Blues
Sunday July 23rd, 1:00 pm, McFarland Baseball Field (6001-6019 Osborn Drive, McFarland) - Lake Mills Grays vs. McFarland Muskies
Sunday July 30th, 1:00 pm, Campus Field - Lake Mills Grays vs. Utica Association
Games are generally on Sundays at 1 pm or sometimes later in the afternoon, but some games are on Saturdays or weekday holidays, and rainouts sometimes need to be re-scheduled on other days.