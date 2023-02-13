JEFFERSON - The WIAA unveiled its new super regional format for wrestling, with the idea of bunching more schools together in the opening round so that a greater number of ranked wrestlers got a chance to compete at the sectional competition.
Opinions varied at the inaugural Division 2 super regional held at Jefferson High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.
"It's a little bit longer day, but it's the same format (in the end)," Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. "Instead of two qualifiers, we're getting four."
"Jury's still out for me on that one," Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach Clayton Grow said. "I don't know if I like it. We've been here (10 hours). That's a long day for all these guys."
In the past, regionals with fewer teams and smaller rosters made for some quick days. Having more wrestlers, and more of a higher caliber, made for a longer day and a tougher road for everyone.
Lake Mills finished eighth with 107 points and qualified four wrestlers for the sectional.
Owen Burling won the 170 title. Ben Buchholtz placed second at 195. Eddy Eveland was third at 160. Ethan Evenson placed fourth at 120.
Burling (34-9) reached the finals with a 14-5 major decision over Grafton's Louis Berns in the quarterfinals and a pin in 2:55 over Catholic Memorial's Ben Kalawa in the semifinals.
From there, he won a finals rematch with Lakeside Lutheran's Colten Schultz by a 5-1 decision.
Burling won the regular season dual meeting, while Schultz earned a 13-6 decision in the Capitol Conference finals a week ago.
This time, Burling won a more defensive match.
He gained the upper hand with a single leg takedown with 35 seconds left in the first period and never trailed. Schultz scored a second period escape in just over a minute, and a late scramble resulted in no points.
Burling chose down to start the third period and was warned for stalling with a minute to go, but Schultz was penalized a point for locked hands with 49 seconds to go.
Leading by two, Burling fought off Schultz's attempts to turn him and swam out of his grasp to score a match-clinching reversal in the closing seconds.
"They've wrestled many times throughout the years, at many levels," Braund said. "They have a long history.
"Owen wrestled solid all day. Honestly, regionals is a great tournament to have your first tournament win, because he's always come in second in every tournament we've had this year. It's nice to get that win."
Buchholtz (8-3) earned his fourth and final sectional berth despite missing most of the season with a hamstring injury. He won a 4-1 decision over East Troy's Blake Kader in the quarterfinals and a pin in 5:46 over Martin Luther's Jalen Perera in the semifinals.
The win over Perera took everything in the tank for Buchholtz. He hit a double leg takedown early in the match to take a 6-2 lead, but was put to his back and led just 6-5 entering the final period.
He needed injury stoppage time between periods, and fought off attempts to turn him despite being in obvious pain. In the end, Perera ran out of gas and Buchholtz was able to reverse and pin him, but he wasn't about to compete in the finals against Medina.
"With Owen and Ben, I have coached these kids for nine years," Braund said. "With Ben throughout his high school career, these last four years, it's been a lot of duct tape and glue to keep him together. Glad we could get him through again. Four time sectional qualifier. That's a pretty big deal."
Eveland (25-16) went 2-2 with a pair of technical falls.
Evenson (22-14) also finished 2-2 with two pins.
"Eddy broke through as a senior," Braund said. "He came in third twice before. He took third again, but this time made it through.
"This is Ethan's first time wrestling regionals as a junior. In previous years, he got hurt. He probably would have made it through. I'm glad he was healthy enough where we could get him here, because I knew his abilities that he could get through.
"We have a young team, but the good kids we have showed what they can do."
Mason Wollin (138) placed fifth.
Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152) and heavyweight Esteban Moreno each finished 1-2.
Gabriel Logothetis (106), Maximos Kressner (126), Colton Spiegelhoff (145), Gibson Hale (182) and Thomas Cassady (220) each went 0-2.
Lakeside Lutheran finished tenth with 89 points, led by third place finishes from Sam Schmidt at 152 and Schultz at 170.
Schmidt (18-8) reached the finals with a pair of technical falls, then lost a 3-1 decision to Waltersdorf in the title match. He broke a scoreless tie with a second period escape, but Waltersdorf escaped six seconds into the third period and countered a shot attempt by Schmidt for the winning takedown with 1:10 to go.
Luther Prep's Silas Hillmer won a 6-4 decision over Schmidt in a wrestleback match for second place.
Schultz (28-5) reached the finals with a pair of second period pins, then lost to Burling. In a wrestleback match for second, he lost a 10-3 decision to Kalawa.
"I think their championship matches took a lot out of them," Grow said. "They wanted to win it. They didn't have enough to finish in the second place matches.
I hope (Schultz and Burling) get a chance to meet again in sectionals. If it's ping pong, then I think Colten's got the next one."
Owen Fleming (120) and Gabe Weidner (132) each placed fifth. Zach Hallman (126) and Ryan Schultz (145) took sixth. Sebastian Murray (182) went 1-2. Brayden Luebke (106), Caleb Studnicka (113), Dane McIlvain (138) and Corben Meyer each finished 0-2.
The top three finishers in each weight class at next Saturday's sectional hosted by Evansville advance to the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament.
Team scores: Whitewater 214, Martin Luther 191, East Troy 187, Lake Country Lutheran 165, Shoreland Lutheran 148, Luther Prep 146, Jefferson 143, Lake Mills 107, Grafton 91, Lakeside Lutheran 89, Catholic Memorial 87, Pius XI 37, Columbus 4.