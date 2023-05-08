Lake Mills’ baseball team routed Heritage Christian 10-3 in five innings and 16-3 in four innings during a nonconference doubleheader at Campus Field on Saturday, May 6.
Ben Buchholtz went 2-for-2 with a double and triple, driving in five runs, for the L-Cats (12-7) in the first game. Buchholtz’s bases-clearing three-run double to left in the first inning made it 4-0 before his two-run triple to right in the second upped the margin to 7-0.
Wyatt Werner struck out nine, allowing two earned on seven hits, in five innings to earn the decision.
In the second game, Lake Mills scored 13 runs on eight hits in the second inning. James Hafenstein doubled twice in the inning, resulting in three runs, and he finished with four RBIs. Payton Klettke and Henry Fritche, who was 3 of 3, drove in three runs each. Jack Vogel had two RBIs.
Nolan Kolkovich allowed two earned on five hits in four frames to pick up the victory.
First game
LAKE MILLS 10, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 3 (5)
Heritage Christian 000 12 — 3 7 2
Lake Mills 441 1x — 10 9 2
Leading hitters — HC: Siebert 2x3 (2B), Ali (2B); LM: Buchholtz 2x2 (2B, 3B), Hafenstein (2B), Vogel (2B), Kolkovich (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HC: Gordon L; 2-4-8-7-0-4, Geibl 2-5-2-2-2-0; LM: Werner W; 5-7-3-2-9-4.