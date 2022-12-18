Lake Mills wrestlers 17th at Badger Invitational Dec 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON — Owen Burling’s fourth place finish at 170 pounds led the Lake Mills wrestlers to a 17th place finish at the Badger Invitational at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday, Dec. 17.Burling (11-4) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision.Thomas Cassady placed sixth at 220. Cassady (8-4) won one decision. Ethan Evenson took seventh at 120. He scored one pin and improved to 9-6.Mason Wollin went 1-2 with one major decision at 138. Eddy Eveland (160) went 3-2 with one pin and two major decisions. Ben Buchholtz went 3-1 with two pins at 195. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Three who died in fire Watertown were students Victims in fatal Watertown house fire remain unidentified Boys basketball: Brady Benish hits school-record 11 3-pointers in Lake Mills loss to Belleville Lake Mills High School greenhouse grows learning opportunities for students Emergency situation: Wisconsin's EMS problems could soon be a crisis Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin