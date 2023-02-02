Lake Mills wrestlers go 2-0

HUSTISFORD — Lake Mills defeated Mayville 54-18 and Hustisford 60-15 in a triple dual on Thursday.

Liam Smith (120 pounds), Ethan Evenson (126), Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152), Eddy Eveland (160), Gibson Hale (182) and Josh Battist (195) each went 2-0 for the L-Cats.