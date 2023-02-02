Lake Mills wrestlers go 2-0 at Hustisford triple dual Feb 2, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUSTISFORD — Lake Mills defeated Mayville 54-18 and Hustisford 60-15 in a triple dual on Thursday.Liam Smith (120 pounds), Ethan Evenson (126), Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152), Eddy Eveland (160), Gibson Hale (182) and Josh Battist (195) each went 2-0 for the L-Cats.LAKE MILLS 54, MAYVILLE 18*106 — Double Forfeit113 — Double Forfeit120 — Liam Smith (LM) received forfeit126 — Ethan Evenson (LM) pinned Soren Kewley (M) at 3:21132 — Wyatt Meyrose (M) pinned Maximos Kressner (LM) at 3:37138 — Mason Wollin (LM) received forfeit145 — Hayden O`Conner (LM) received forfeit152 — Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) pinned Marcus Volkert (M) at 4:12160 — Eddy Eveland (LM) pinned Paul Sawyer (M) at 3:43170 — Owen Burling (LM) received forfeit182 — Gibson Hale (LM) received forfeit195 — Joshua Battist (LM) received forfeit220 — Ayden Grulke (M) pinned Thomas Cassady (LM) at 2:17285 — Braeden Schwoch (M) pinned Andrew Bender (LM) at 0:15LAKE MILLS 60, HUSTISFORD 15106 — Double Forfeit113 — Adalyn Raue (H) received forfeit120 — Liam Smith (LM) received forfeit126 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit132 — Maximos Kressner (LM) pinned Kayla MIllikin (H) at 0:04138 — Gavin Peterman (H) dec. Mason Wollin (LM) 4-3145 — Joe Beavers (H) pinned Hayden O`Conner (LM) at 0:45152 — Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) received forfeit160 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit170 — Owen Burling (LM) received forfeit182 — Gibson Hale (LM) received forfeit195 — Joshua Battist (LM) received forfeit220 — Thomas Cassady (LM) pinned Shane Joekle (H) at 0:43*285 — Esteban Moreno (LM) pinned Kolton Stark (H) at 1:46 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills' Axel Oldenhoff, 12, honored as INEX Wisconsin State Champion, places 8th nationally Lake Mills’ Knickerbocker Ice Festival is this weekend Lake Mills students learn valuable automotive skills Girls basketball: Lake Mills forces 28 turnovers, tops Luther Prep 56-31 for seventh straight victory Girls basketball: Lakeside Lutheran prevails versus Jefferson 46-36 to win 6th in a row Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin