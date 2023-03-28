Jack Monis

Viterbo's Jack Monis, a 2019 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran, shoots during a home game this season. Monis was voted the Division 3 Private Men's Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and first team all-conference in the North Star Athletic Association recently. 

 Contributed/Viterbo Athletics

Viterbo's Jack Monis, a 2019 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran, was voted the Division 3 Private Men's Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently.

Monis averaged a conference-leading 16.3 points per game on 53 percent shooting this season, hitting 68 percent of his free throws while adding six rebounds, 1.2 assists and one steal. His 1,472 career points are top ten in program history.