Viterbo's Jack Monis, a 2019 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran, shoots during a home game this season. Monis was voted the Division 3 Private Men's Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and first team all-conference in the North Star Athletic Association recently.
Monis averaged a conference-leading 16.3 points per game on 53 percent shooting this season, hitting 68 percent of his free throws while adding six rebounds, 1.2 assists and one steal. His 1,472 career points are top ten in program history.
Monis scored a career-high 31 points against Mayville State on Jan. 7. He has been voted first team all-conference in the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) for three consecutive seasons.
The V-Hawks went 15-13 this season, including 9-6 in conference games.
Monis was a first team Academic All-American by the College Sport Communicators (CSC) recently. Monis, who plans to pursue his masters degree in psychology this fall, has been on the school's deans list each semester at Viterbo.
In order to be nominated for Academic All-America, athletes must be a starter or important reserve on their team, and hold a minimum 3.50 GPA.
WBCA COLLEGE BASKETBALL AWARDS
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Division 1/2 Men's Player of the Year: Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Division 3 Public Men's Player of the Year: Levi Borchert, UW-Oshkosh
Division 3 Private Men's Player of the Year: Jack Monis, Viterbo
Division 1/2 Men's Newcomer of the Year: Connor Essegian, Wisconsin
Division 3 Public Men's Newcomer of the Year: Miles Barnstable, UW-Whitewater; and J.J. Paider, UW-La Crosse
Division 3 Private Men's Newcomer of the Year: Ben Olson, Viterbo
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Division 1/2 Women's Player of the Year: Chloe Marotta, Marquette
Division 3 Public Women's Player of the Year: Aleah Grundahl, UW-Whitewater
Division 3 Private Women's Player of the Year: Olivia DeCleene, St. Norbert
Division 1/2 Women's Newcomer of the Year: Emily La Chapell, Marquette
Division 3 Public Women's Newcomer of the Year: Ella Mackiewicz, UW-Platteville
Division 3 Private Women's Newcomer of the Year: Mackenzie Miller, Lakeland