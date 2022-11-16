Warriors honored

Recently, 37 Lakeside Lutheran High School fall sports athletes were awarded postseason honors. Front, from left: Cameron Weiland, Conference Runner of the Year, 1st team cross country (CC); Easton Wolfram, HM soccer; Joshua Hecht, 1st team soccer; Jay Yahnke, 1st team soccer; Tyler Gresens, HM soccer; Ethan Schuetz, HM soccer

Second row: Charlie Vogen, HM special teams; Josh Jorgensen, HM tight end; JJ Probasco, HM soccer; Reid Weittenhiller, HM offensive line; Joshua Krenke, 1st team soccer; Archer Chaudhary, HM soccer; Dominic Schleef, HM soccer

Third row: Reagan Gebhart, 1st team golf; Cheyenne Johnson, 1st team volleyball; Ella Schuetz, HM volleyball; Jenna Shadoski, HM volleyball; Grace Plitzuweit, 2nd team volleyball; Paige Krahn, 2nd team CC; Marissa Duddeck, 1st team volleyball; Olivia Bartels, 1st team volleyball and Conference Player of the Year

Fourth row: Breezy Roman, 1st team golf; Ava Heckmann, 1st team golf; Will Hemling, 2nd team CC; Mark Garcia, 1st team CC; Arnold Rupnow, 1st team CC; Trey Lauber, HM wide receiver; Levi Birkholz, 2nd defensive back and HM quarterback; Kayden Bou, 2nd running back and HM defensive end

Back row: Evan Neumann, HM soccer; Ben Buxa, 1st team offensive and defensive, Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year, all-region offensive and defensive line; Gideon Ewerdt, 1st team CC; Jack Simmons, 2nd team CC; Daniel Ertman, 2nd team CC; Christian Stuebs, 2nd offensive line; Amelia Povich, 2nd team CC; Molly Wiedenfeld, 1st team CC.

 Contributed

Recently, 37 Lakeside Lutheran fall sport athletes were awarded 40 postseason honors. Of those, 15 athletes received 16 first team all-conference spots, nine achieved second team all-conference, and 15 earned honorable mention. In addition, one Warrior received sectional medalist honors, one team was regional champion, two teams ran in the D2 state cross country meet, one received Conference Player of the Year for volleyball, and one was named Offensive Lineman of the Year and received two all-region recognitions.

In cross country, the boys team were conference and sectional champs, advancing as a team to the WIAA D2 State Championships. At state, they earned the D2 State Runner Up trophy. Junior Cameron Weiland, Fall River, came in first at the sectional meet and placed 12th at state, the highest-placing Warrior in program history. He was named Conference Runner of the Year. The girls were conference and sectional runners-up, also earning a trip to the State meet. There they placed 16th.