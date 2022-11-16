Recently, 37 Lakeside Lutheran High School fall sports athletes were awarded postseason honors. Front, from left: Cameron Weiland, Conference Runner of the Year, 1st team cross country (CC); Easton Wolfram, HM soccer; Joshua Hecht, 1st team soccer; Jay Yahnke, 1st team soccer; Tyler Gresens, HM soccer; Ethan Schuetz, HM soccer
Second row: Charlie Vogen, HM special teams; Josh Jorgensen, HM tight end; JJ Probasco, HM soccer; Reid Weittenhiller, HM offensive line; Joshua Krenke, 1st team soccer; Archer Chaudhary, HM soccer; Dominic Schleef, HM soccer
Third row: Reagan Gebhart, 1st team golf; Cheyenne Johnson, 1st team volleyball; Ella Schuetz, HM volleyball; Jenna Shadoski, HM volleyball; Grace Plitzuweit, 2nd team volleyball; Paige Krahn, 2nd team CC; Marissa Duddeck, 1st team volleyball; Olivia Bartels, 1st team volleyball and Conference Player of the Year
Fourth row: Breezy Roman, 1st team golf; Ava Heckmann, 1st team golf; Will Hemling, 2nd team CC; Mark Garcia, 1st team CC; Arnold Rupnow, 1st team CC; Trey Lauber, HM wide receiver; Levi Birkholz, 2nd defensive back and HM quarterback; Kayden Bou, 2nd running back and HM defensive end
Back row: Evan Neumann, HM soccer; Ben Buxa, 1st team offensive and defensive, Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year, all-region offensive and defensive line; Gideon Ewerdt, 1st team CC; Jack Simmons, 2nd team CC; Daniel Ertman, 2nd team CC; Christian Stuebs, 2nd offensive line; Amelia Povich, 2nd team CC; Molly Wiedenfeld, 1st team CC.
Recently, 37 Lakeside Lutheran fall sport athletes were awarded 40 postseason honors. Of those, 15 athletes received 16 first team all-conference spots, nine achieved second team all-conference, and 15 earned honorable mention. In addition, one Warrior received sectional medalist honors, one team was regional champion, two teams ran in the D2 state cross country meet, one received Conference Player of the Year for volleyball, and one was named Offensive Lineman of the Year and received two all-region recognitions.
In cross country, the boys team were conference and sectional champs, advancing as a team to the WIAA D2 State Championships. At state, they earned the D2 State Runner Up trophy. Junior Cameron Weiland, Fall River, came in first at the sectional meet and placed 12th at state, the highest-placing Warrior in program history. He was named Conference Runner of the Year. The girls were conference and sectional runners-up, also earning a trip to the State meet. There they placed 16th.
Across both teams, freshman Molly Wiedenfeld, Lake Mills; Cam Weiland; senior Arnold Rupnow, Watertown; junior Mark Garcia, Fort Atkinson; and junior Gideon Ewerdt, Watertown, each earned first team honors. Five Warriors earned second team all-conference: junior Paige Krahn, Sun Prairie; junior Amelia Povich, Middleton; sophomore Will Hemling, Beaver Dam; junior Daniel Ertman, Fort Atkinson; and sophomore Jack Simmons, Windsor.
The 2022 girls golf team earned second place in conference and regionals. Senior Ava Heckmann, Middleton; junior Breezy Roman, Watertown; and sophomore Reagan Gebhart, Cambridge, were named first team all-conference.
The girls volleyball team advanced to the regional final and ended the season with a 28-12 overall record. Their 9-1 conference record earned them a share of the conference title. Earning first-team honors was senior setter Olivia Bartels, Lake Mills, who was also named Conference Player of the Year. Joining her on first team were senior middle Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater; and senior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson, Jefferson. Senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit, Oconomowoc, was named second team all-conference while senior right side hitter Jenna Shadoski, Janesville, and sophomore outside hitter Ella Schuetz, Lake Mills, received honorable mentions.
The boys soccer team ended third in conference, and were regional champions. They advanced to the sectional semi-final and ended with a record of 13-7-3. Three players earned first team-conference: senior forward Jay Yahnke, Watertown; junior midfielder Josh Krenke, Jefferson; and junior defender Joshua Hecht, Cottage Grove. Senior forward Dominic Schleef, Marshall; senior midfielder Ethan Schuetz, Lake Mills; junior midfielder Archer Chaudhary, Lake Mills; sophomore midfielder Easton Wolfram, Sun Prairie; senior defender Tyler Gresens, Sun Prairie; junior defender Evan Neumann, Oconomowoc; and freshman goalie JJ Probasco, Verona, all received honorable mentions.
The Warrior football team reached Level 2 of the playoffs and ended with an overall record of 8-3. Eight players earned 11 spots on all-conference teams. Senior Ben Buxa, Oconomowoc, earned first team all-conference for both offensive and defensive line, and was named Offensive Lineman of the Year. He was also named all-region for both positions. Named to the second team was junior running back Kayden Bou, Madison; senior offensive lineman Christian Stuebs, Lake Mills; and senior defensive back Levi Birkholz, Watertown. Receiving honorable mentions were senior quarterback Levi Birkholz; junior offensive lineman Reid Weittenhiller, DeForest; senior special teams kicker Charlie Vogen, Oconomowoc; senior wide receiver Trey Lauber, Lake Mills; junior tight end Josh Jorgensen, McFarland; and junior defensive end Kayden Bou.