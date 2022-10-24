Lakeside Lutheran's boys cross country team repeated as the Division 2 Racine St. Catherine's sectional champions with a score of 33 points on Saturday at UW-Parkside. Team members from left are Will Hemling, Jack Simmons, Daniel Ertman, Gideon Ewerdt, Arnold Rupnow, Mark Garcia, Cameron Weiland and head coach Cameron Ausen.
SOMERS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team continued their season long dominance, winning a second straight WIAA Division 2 sectional title handily with 33 points in unusually hot racing conditions on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Junior Cameron Weiland defended his sectional title by breaking away from the field early to win in 16 minutes, 47 seconds. Junior Mark Garcia (second, 17:06) and senior Arnold Rupnow (third, 17:08) were not far behind Weiland and put nearly 20 seconds on the next finisher on UW-Parkside's race course.
Junior Gideon Ewerdt (tenth, 18:14) and junior Daniel Ertman (17th, 18:44) completed a team score that easily beat out runner-up qualifier Clinton’s 69 point showing. Lakeside's final two finishers were sophomores Jack Simmons (18th, 18:58) and Will Hemling (31st, 19:46), whose finishes also would have been good enough to deliver the team’s second straight trip to state.
The race time temperature in the low 70s was a dramatic change from the 40 degrees temperatures during the conference meets the previous week.
"We just wanted to run conservative in that race, because we knew what the heat was going,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
"We knew it was going to be pretty tough in the second half of that race in particular. That's where fitness and overall strength tends to rise a little bit to the surface. I just told our pack to be very cautious in the early going. Times are all out the window today. It's all about places.
"The top three has been one of our strengths all year long. When you have a three headed monster like that up front, it's going to save you a lot of points and give you a bit of a margin. Now, next week, it's a different story.
“(Ewert and Ertman) were almost out intentionally slower than we initially intended. The forecast, they kept getting higher and higher with the temperature, so we thought, let's just be safe in the opening stages of the race. That's not where races are won, but they can certainly be lost there.”
Weiland earned his third trip to state, having qualified individually as a freshman before leading the team to state a year ago.
"I think it shows the hard work we've put in this season, all the hard days with going out and running,” Weiland said. "The team bonding that we all have up front. We know what we can do. We were talking about this all last week, that we wanted to accomplish this. It's so great as a group to accomplish this and be sectional champions.”
Weiland stretched an 11-second lead to 22 seconds by the second mile. He finished 19 seconds ahead of Garcia and looked strong throughout despite the heat.
"My coach told me to go out a little bit slower just to maintain some speed, especially going into the last mile, when you start to feel it,” Weiland said. "It was a good start to the race. I went out in 5:12, which is pretty conservative for me. Today, the heat was kind of a factor.“
The Warriors are aiming much higher than the tenth place finish they managed as a team when they compete at this year’s state meet at Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. The Division 2 boys final starts at 2:35 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“We’re looking to finish a little bit higher and hoping the team gets first,” Weiland said. "That's our main goal. I think if we go out there and run our fastest, we've got a shot.”
Lake Mills was fifth as a team with 154 points. Sophomores Braxton Walter (10th, 19:01) and Max Kressner (26th, 19:24), junior James Hafenstein (33rd, 19:52), sophomore Saul Lopez (37th, 20:04) and freshman Jack Vogel (39th, 20:06) scored for the L-Cats.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 33, Clinton 69, Luther Prep 90, Lake Country Lutheran 139, Whitewater 140, Lake Mills 154, Deerfield/Cambridge 210, Shoreland Lutheran 220, Big Foot 243, Beloit Turner 262, Delavan-Darien 301, Edgerton 311, Jefferson 326, Racine St. Catherine’s incomplete