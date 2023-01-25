Jefferson earned a 51-27 victory over host Lakeside Lutheran in a nonconference wrestling dual on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Aiden DeBlare (120 pounds), Alex Unke (182) and Daniel Garcia (195) won by fall for the Eagles, while Payton Splittgerber earned a 9-6 decision.
Dane McIlvain (138), Ryan Schultz (145), Colten Schultz (160) and heavyweight Corban Meyer won by fall for Lakeside Lutheran. Sam Schmidt (152) won by decision. Colten Schultz improved to 16-3, with 13 of those wins coming by fall.
"Dane, a senior, earned a dominant win by pinfall," Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach Clayton Grow said. "In the very next match, sophomore standout Ryan Schultz exerted relentless control over Isaac Schoenherr to earn another second-period pin at 145 pounds.
"The Warriors’ junior Sam Schmidt immediately followed with a commanding 6-0 decision of his own over Nolan Burzlaff in the 152 pound weight class. Lakeside freshman Colten Schultz then went on to take down Alex Vasquez with a skillful, grinding head throw and a quick first period pin. Lakeside freshman Corban Meyer added a dominant first period pin versus Bennet Lehman in the 285 pound weight class."
Lakeside competes at Laconia's Bruce Tourbier Memorial Invite on Saturday.
JEFFERSON 51, LAKESIDE 27
106 — Nick Lara (J) received forfeit
113 — Colton Stanley (J) pinned Elijah Nelson (LL) at 0:57