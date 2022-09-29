WISCONSIN DELLS – Lakeside Lutheran High School teacher Tim Matthies was inducted into the 2022 class of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame recently.
He was one of 10 coaches inducted into the “High School Coach” category.
Matthies is a 1979 graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Fond du Lac, where he played basketball for four years, as well as competing in football, track, and cross country. He graduated with a degree in elementary education from Dr. Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minn., in 1983, and received a master's degree in education from National-Louis University, Evanston, Ill., in 2002. Tim and his wife, Lygia, were married in 1983 and they have four children: Tim (Rachel), Meghan (Carlton), Jared (Dani), and Elise, and 4 grandchildren.
After graduation, he was a teacher, coach, and principal at Jerusalem Lutheran School, Morton Grove, Ill. For the past 29 years, Tim has been serving as a teacher and coach at Lakeside. He was the JV girls' coach for five years from 1993-98 (65-25 record) and then the varsity girls' coach for 22 years, earning a record of 377-144 during 1998-2020. During that time, the Warriors won six Capitol/Capitol North championships, four regional championships, and two sectional championships.
The Warriors were WISAA Division 2 runners-up in 1999, WIAA D3 state champions in 2001, and qualified for the WIAA D3 state tournament in 2002. As a member of the Capitol North, his teams had a conference winning streak of 36 games—from the last three games of the 2012-13 season; through the 10 games of 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, to the first three games of the 2016-2017 season.
"I was privileged to coach with talented and dedicated assistants: Paul Bauer, Gayle Bauer, Rachel Richart, Todd Hackbarth, and Andy Asmus, and I have numerous fond memories of receiving late shift basketball advice from Hall of Fame coach, Jim Bauer," Matthies said.
In addition to coaching, Matthies has taught math and computer courses and served as interim principal and interim athletic director. He also assisted with the cross country program in 1994 under Gerry Walta and from 2020-2021 under Cameron Ausen. He has been the JV girls' softball coach since 2006 under varsity coach Matt Doering.
He didn’t only coach other people’s children.
"I also truly enjoyed the opportunities to coach both of my sons in summer league and both of my daughters' youth basketball teams as well as their years on Lakeside varsity," Matthies said.
Through all his success, he had larger goals in mind.
"When I coached, how my teams played was always more important than the final score. With daily emphasis on attitude and faithful effort, the teams were blessed with many successes," Matthies said. "It was a special privilege to provide Bible-based motivation and to share Christ with the players I coached."
