EAST TROY — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys and girls track and field teams swept the team titles at the East Troy Invitational on Friday, April 21.
The Warriors boys blew away the field with 192 points. Badger earned runner-up honors with a 127.50 score.
Sophomore Ben Krauklis won the 100 meter dash in 11.33 seconds. Junior Karsten Grundahl won the 1,600 in 4:40.25. Junior Alex Reinke won the 200 in 22.71.
Juniors Cameron Weiland and Mark Garcia finished first and second in the 3,200 in 9:53.16 and 10:23.38, respectively.
The 800 relay team of Reinke, Issiah Sampson, Jay Yahnke and Krauklis won in 1:32.56. The 1,600 relay team of Grundahl, Krauklis, sophomore Tyler Dahlie and Reinke won in 3:29.81.
The 3,200 relay team of Weiland, Arnold Rupnow, Gideon Ewerdt and Tyler Gresens won in 8:46.56.
Seniors Ben Buxa and David Taylor-Evert finished first and second in the shot put with throw of 50 feet, 8 1/2 inches and 47-10, respectively. Taylor-Evert won the discus (145-1) while Buxa was second (142-1).
Rupnow, a senior, placed second in the 800 in 2:10.11. Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt took second in the pole vault (11-6).
Junior Joey Dretske took third in the 300 hurdles in 44.90. Dahlie was third in the triple jump (38-5) and the high jump (6-0).
Lakeside’s girls edged Badger by a single point to win the team title, 100.50-99.50.
Junior Paige Krahn won the 800 in 2:41.99.
Senior Marissa Duddeck placed second in the long jump (16-1) and the triple jump (32-11 1/4).
Freshman Molly Wiedenfeld took second in the 1,600 in 5:54.83.
Junior Brielle Leis was second in the shot put (33-2) and the discus (94-10).
Junior Elida Nerothin placed third in the 100 hurdles in 18.10.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 192, Badger 127.50, Milton 106.50, Greendale 88.50, East Troy 50, Milwaukee Riverside 36, Martin Luther 35, Shoreland Lutheran 34.50, Jefferson 22, Milwaukee Hamilton 2
Team scores — girls: Lakeside Lutheran 100.50, Badger 99.50, East Troy 99, Greendale 86, Jefferson 78.50, Milton 55.50, Milwaukee Riverside 52.50, Martin Luther 49, Shoreland Lutheran 45.50, Milwaukee Hamilton 12, Lake Country Classical Academy 10
