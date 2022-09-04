LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys and girls cross country teams kicked off the season with first place finishes at the Lodi Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3.
"After a weather delay and plenty of rain, thunder, and lightning, our teams took to the course for the first time this season,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. "That made for a wet course with treacherous muddy footing in the middle mile that winds through the woods."
The Warrior boys took seven of the top-8 spots in their race en route to the team title. Leading the way was junior Cameron Weiland (first, 17 minutes, 25 seconds), who cruised to a 33 second victory after recovering from a fall on the slick footing in the woods.
Junior Mark Garcia (second, 17:58) and senior Arnold Rupnow (third, 18:10) completed the 1-2-3 sweep and then juniors Gideon Ewerdt (fifth, 19:05) and Daniel Ertman (sixth, 19:12) closed out the scoring. In the JV race, Grant Schmid (first, 19:55) was the tenth runner to cross the line with the varsity and JV boys competing together. He was not far behind sophomore Will Hemling (seventh, 19:20) and sophomore Jack Simmons (eighth, 19:37) on a huge day for the boys.
For the girls, it was the first win in Lodi since 2012 — back when girls still ran the 4K — and they did so in decisive fashion, placing all five scoring runners in the top 10 in the varsity race.
Leading the way was senior Rose Hissom (third, 23:49) followed by junior Amelia Povich (sixth, 23:55), senior Abigail Minning (sixth, 24:04), junior Paige Krahn (eighth, 24:18), and senior Carlee Zimmermann (tenth, 24:37). In the JV race, the girls raced to a perfect score by taking the top five spots and placed two more in the top-10. Freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (first, 23:42) ran the fastest time on the whole team and was the third runner to cross the line since varsity and JV ran together.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 17, Lodi 65, Jefferson 105, Brodhead/Juda 136, Parkview 142, Milton 152, Palmyra-Eagle 158, Waterloo 163
Team scores — girls: Lakeside Lutheran 23, Jefferson 63, Brodhead/Juda 74, Lodi 87 Milton 114, Waterloo 176