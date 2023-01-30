Lakeside wrestlers medal at Laconia

Four Lakeside Lutheran wrestlers earned medals at Saturday's Bruce Tourbier Invitational at Laconia High School. Pictured from left are senior Dane McIlvain (second place at 138 pounds), sophomore Ryan Schultz (second place, 145), freshman Colten Schultz (first place, 160) and junior Sam Schmidt (first place, 152).

 Contributed

ROSENDALE -- Lakeside Lutheran's wrestling team went 3-2 at Saturday's Bruce Tourbier Invitational at Laconia High School.

The Warriors topped Laconia 54-24, beat Ripon 42-35, knocked off Cambridge 46-36, fell to Chilton 54-24 and lost to Milwaukee Riverside 42-36.