Four Lakeside Lutheran wrestlers earned medals at Saturday's Bruce Tourbier Invitational at Laconia High School. Pictured from left are senior Dane McIlvain (second place at 138 pounds), sophomore Ryan Schultz (second place, 145), freshman Colten Schultz (first place, 160) and junior Sam Schmidt (first place, 152).
ROSENDALE -- Lakeside Lutheran's wrestling team went 3-2 at Saturday's Bruce Tourbier Invitational at Laconia High School.
The Warriors topped Laconia 54-24, beat Ripon 42-35, knocked off Cambridge 46-36, fell to Chilton 54-24 and lost to Milwaukee Riverside 42-36.
Junior Sam Schmidt went 5-0 with two pins and one decision to win the 152-pound weight class.
Freshman Colten Schuetz went 5-0 with three pins to claim the 160-pound title.
Sophomore Ryan Schultz (145) went 4-1 with four pins to place second.
Senior Dane McIlvain (138) went 4-1 with two pins to finish second.
Lakeside competes at the Capitol Conference tournament hosted by Waterloo this Saturday.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Jefferson earned a 51-27 victory over host Lakeside Lutheran in a nonconference wrestling dual on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Aiden DeBlare (120 pounds), Alex Unke (182) and Daniel Garcia (195) won by fall for the Eagles, while Payton Splittgerber earned a 9-6 decision.
Dane McIlvain (138), Ryan Schultz (145), Colten Schultz (160) and heavyweight Corban Meyer won by fall for Lakeside Lutheran. Sam Schmidt (152) won by decision. Colten Schultz improved to 16-3, with 13 of those wins coming by fall.
"Dane, a senior, earned a dominant win by pinfall," Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach Clayton Grow said. "In the very next match, sophomore standout Ryan Schultz exerted relentless control over Isaac Schoenherr to earn another second-period pin at 145 pounds.
"The Warriors’ junior Sam Schmidt immediately followed with a commanding 6-0 decision of his own over Nolan Burzlaff in the 152 pound weight class. Lakeside freshman Colten Schultz then went on to take down Alex Vasquez with a skillful, grinding head throw and a quick first period pin. Lakeside freshman Corban Meyer added a dominant first period pin versus Bennet Lehman in the 285 pound weight class."
JEFFERSON 51, LAKESIDE 27
106 — Nick Lara (J) received forfeit; 113 — Colton Stanley (J) pinned Elijah Nelson (LL) at 0:57; 120 — Aiden DeBlare (J) pinned Owen Fleming (LL) at 0:41; *126 — Chase Wangsness (J) pinned Zach Hallman (LL) at 3:56; 132 — Payton Splittgerber (J) dec. Markus Rabehl (LL) 9-6; 138 — Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J) at 3:15; 145 — Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 3:00; 152 — Sam Schmidt (LL) dec. Nolan Burzlaff (J) 6-0; 160 — Colten Schultz (LL) pinned Alex Vasquez (J) at 0:55; 170 — Dylan Dettmann (J) received forfeit; 182 — Alex Unke (J) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 3:34; 195 — Daniel Garcia (J) pinned Lincoln Coates (LL) at 1:37; 220 — Cade Pagel (J) received forfeit; 285 — Corban Meyer (LL) pinned Bennett Lehman (J) at 0:56