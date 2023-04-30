Lakeside's Karsten Grundahl places 2nd in 800 at Hale Distance Night Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST ALLIS -- Junior Karsten Grundahl placed second in the boys 800-meter run to lead Lakeside Lutheran's track team at Friday's Hale Distance Night contested at Nathan Hale High School.Grundahl's time of 1 minute, 55.38 seconds left him 18 one-hundredths of a second behind senior JJ Williams of Glenwood City. The top five runners were separated by less than a full second.Senior Tyler Gresens finished 16th in the 800 in 2:01.37, Grant Schmid took 28th in the freshman 1,600 in 5:12.50 and junior Cam Weiland was 30th in the 3,200 in 9:44.62. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills Middle School 3rd quarter honor roll Lake Mills grad Charlie Bender honored with Gabe Miller Award Baseball: Lake Mills jumps ahead early, rips Poynette 11-0 Lake Mills Grays slated to play baseball this summer after 3-year hiatus Track and field: Lake Mills wins 8 events at Capitol quadrangular Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!