Lakeside track

WEST ALLIS -- Junior Karsten Grundahl placed second in the boys 800-meter run to lead Lakeside Lutheran's track team at Friday's Hale Distance Night contested at Nathan Hale High School.

Grundahl's time of 1 minute, 55.38 seconds left him 18 one-hundredths of a second behind senior JJ Williams of Glenwood City. The top five runners were separated by less than a full second.