GIRLS BASKETBALL Lakeside's Schuetz competes in WBCA All-Star Game Jul 5, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISCONSIN DELLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s Lily Schuetz capped her high school basketball career at the WBCA All-Star Games contested at Just A Game Fieldhouse Wednesday, June 29.Schuetz, playing for the Division 3 South team, scored three points in the team’s 64-63 victory over the North squad.Lake Mills’ Brandon Siska and Samantha Herrington coached the group, which got a team-high 18 points from Luther Prep’s Grace Schmidt and 12 from Catholic Memorial’s Grace Lomen.The South team jumped ahead 29-18 at the break and hung on for the victory.The South teams won the first four All-Star games before the North earned a 75-57 victory in the Division 1 tilt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now School nutrition support program’s complicated requirements often leave families out Capitol Conference soccer: Lake Mills' Kulow voted Player of the Year Summer baseball: Lake Mills jumps ahead early in victory over Jefferson Dorothy M. (Lehman) Hartwig Lake Mills Alumni Corner Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin