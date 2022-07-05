WISCONSIN DELLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s Lily Schuetz capped her high school basketball career at the WBCA All-Star Games contested at Just A Game Fieldhouse Wednesday, June 29.

Schuetz, playing for the Division 3 South team, scored three points in the team’s 64-63 victory over the North squad.

Lake Mills’ Brandon Siska and Samantha Herrington coached the group, which got a team-high 18 points from Luther Prep’s Grace Schmidt and 12 from Catholic Memorial’s Grace Lomen.

The South team jumped ahead 29-18 at the break and hung on for the victory.

The South teams won the first four All-Star games before the North earned a 75-57 victory in the Division 1 tilt.