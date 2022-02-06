CAMBRIDGE — Jordan Tindell took the 195 pound title to lead Lake Mills to a sixth place finish at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Tindell (32-5) won an 8-1 decision over Lodi’s Isaiah Groskopf and a 6-3 decision over Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw to reach the finals, where he pinned Luther Prep’s Chuy Medina in 2 minutes, 31 seconds.
Caleb Quest took second at 170. Quest (15-7) went 3-1 with two pins.
Colton Brandel was third at 132. Brandel (11-4) finished 4-1 with three pins.
Eddy Eveland took fourth at 152. Eveland went 3-2 with two pins.
Nathan Hahn (152) and Thomas Cassady (182) took fifth. Hahn won one decision.
Caden Bliefernicht (138) and Ethan Selck (220) each took sixth. Bliefernicht had one pin.
Pierre Schulz placed third at 160 as Lakeside finished ninth.
Schulz finished 4-1 with one pin, one major decision and one decision.
Dane McIlvain (126) and Sam Schmidt (145) each placed fourth. McIlvain (24-10) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision. Schmidt went 3-2 with one pin and one decision.
Markus Rabehl (132) and Isaac Winters (152) each took fifth and recorded one pin.
Elijah Vik (106) and heavyweight Alex Isham each finished sixth. Noah Weidener (138) was seventh. Santiago Monday (120) was eighth.
The Warriors and L-Cats each compete in a WIAA Division 2 regional hosted by Jefferson this Saturday.
Team scores: Lodi 324, Poynette 195, Luther Prep 173, Sugar River 147, Waterloo 128, Lake Mills 109, Columbus 107, Marshall 93, Lakeside Lutheran 68, Cambridge 61