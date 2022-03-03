WILMOT — The reign is over.
Second-seeded Martin Luther played smothering defense and knocked off the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team 40-35 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal on Thursday at Wilmot Union High School.
The L-Cats’ bid to defend as state champions came up short thanks in part to 24 turnovers. Lake Mills, which was held to a season-low in points and sees its streak of state tournament appearances halted at two, finishes the season 20-6.
“None of the offensive things we do have that much standing around,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “A lot of it was we were scared tonight offensively and scared to make a play. We have to read closeouts better. Defensively, we broke it down all week how they like to gap help and reach. We were supposed to back cut more, which did not happen.
“When we got to the paint, we wanted to jump stop and pivot and get backdoor cuts because they all stand and ball watch and we didn’t do it. We were supposed to jump stop before the gap help and not dribble into them and turn it over. We did that too many times. They didn’t do anything we weren’t prepared for.
“Defensively, for most of the game we were outstanding and executed the game plan really well. We did let them get to their right hand a couple times. They hit 11 3s the other night (against Lakeside Lutheran) and we held them to zero. They scored some off live-ball turnovers.
“Offensively, we have to get better shooting. All of our kids have to get better handling the basketball. Hopefully they learn going forward with time ticking in their careers for the juniors who will be seniors and the sophomores whose careers are now half over that we learn to value the basketball and possessions more next year.”
The Spartans (20-7) built a 31-21 lead with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game after scores inside by junior guard Julia Lokker and senior guard/forward Joselyn Gonzales.
Lake Mills sophomore point guard Emily Wollin hit a pair at the line to cut into the lead 30 seconds later. Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin and junior guard Jenna Hosey each knocked down 3s next, capping an 8-0 spurt with the deficit sitting at 31-29 with five minutes left.
Martin Luther, which won the regular-season meeting 58-52 on Dec. 14, allowed just four points in the final four minutes, forcing four turnovers during the stretch to pull away.
With 3:49 to go, Gonzalez had a steal in the backcourt and was fouled on a transition drive, hitting both to make it 36-31.
Lake Mills junior center Bella Pitta, who scored a team-high 13 points despite battling foul trouble in each half, had a putback to make it 36-33 with 3:15 left. Pitta scored on another putback with 38.5 seconds left, cutting the lead to 38-35.
The Spartans iced the game on a fullcourt pass on an inbounds that Gonzalez finished for the final margin with nine seconds remaining.
“We put a lot of time and effort into getting good help-side defense, understanding they love to shoot the 3,” Martin Luther girls basketball coach Corey Scheel said. “We had to neutralize Pitta inside, which we did a really good job of by playing physical. Our goal was when a shooter caught the ball, pressure them and then make them put it on the deck.
“We couldn’t give up easy, open looks. The girls were bound and determined not to get beat from 3. When you play team defense like that, you win ball games.”
Emily Wollin scored eight points and Taylor Wollin finished with six for Lake Mills, which shot 11-for-35 from the field.
“We’re super young, so the future is very bright,” Siska said. “Going back to the summer, they have worked so hard. They were in strength and conditioning class with head football coach Tyler Huber every morning at 6:30 a.m. They have been working their tails off all year. They have handled our hard coaching. They kept coming to work and got better and better.
“Twenty wins, a regional championship and a conference championship, you can’t be disappointed with that. Going back four years, that had never been done period. Without any seniors, we still had a historic season.
“The coaches have been to state. I felt bad for them because we felt after getting through Catholic Memorial, we had a very good shot to get back to state.
“We had some kids upset in the locker room. I hope they use it to fuel them again to work hard in the offseason. Fun group to be around and we are very proud of them.”
The L-Cats got the better of the Spartans in their sectional final two seasons ago. The sides have been battling regularly since 2018 and with the Spartans slated to go up to Division 2 next year, the budding rivalry will be put on pause.
“We have a ton of respect for Brandon and his program,” Scheel said. “We’ve been battling since 2018. We beat the team that won state last year when they were freshmen. They went on a nice streak against us. We went up there and lost by five in 2020 in the regular season and by five in the sectional final.
“The girls have had that chip on their shoulder since that happened. We knew that team Brandon had last year was going to win a state title. A new team or not, that is a really good Lake Mills team. They are going to continue to be up here for the next couple years.”
Junior guard Ava Hoppert led the Spartans with 12 points and Gonzalez added 11.
The L-Cats had a seven-plus minute scoring drought in the first half. Pitta picked up her second foul with 8:18 left in the first half and was relegated to the bench for the remainder of the period. In the second half, Pitta got her fourth with 8:50 left but managed to play the remainder of the way without fouling out.
Martin Luther advances to face Whitefish Bay Dominican (17-9) in Saturday’s sectional final at Whitewater. Game time is 7 p.m. Dominican beat Kettle Moraine Lutheran 38-33 on Thursday.
MARTIN LUTHER 40,
LAKE MILLS 35
Martin Luther 20 20 — 40
Lake Mills 16 19 — 35
Martin Luther (fg fta-ftm tp) — Hoppert 5 2-4 12, Lokker 1 2-2 4, Burks 1 2-2 4, Moesch 3 0-0 6, Gunderson 0 1-2 1, Blazei 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez 4 3-4 11. Totals 15 10-14 40.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 2 4-5 8, Hosey 1 0-0 3, Burling 2 0-0 5, T. Wollin 1 3-3 6, Pitta 5 3-4 13. Totals 11 10-12 35.
3-point goals — LM (Hosey 1, Burling 1, T. Wollin 1) 3.
Total fouls — ML 17, LM 14.