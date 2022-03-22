Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Levi Birkholz and Lake Mills freshman guard AJ Bender were selected to the Capitol North boys basketball first-team all-conference list after voting held recently.
Birkholz led the conference in scoring at 22.9 points a game and was third in rebounding (7.6). He shot 62 percent from the field, 77 percent at the free throw line and 41 percent (24-for-59) from beyond the arc, also contributing 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals.
Bender was fourth conference wide in points per game at 17.2 and second in assists (3.8). He shot 50 percent from the field, 72 percent at the free throw line and 38 percent (41-for-108) from 3, adding 6.2 rebounds and one steal per outing.
Three area players — Lakeside Lutheran junior forwards Ethan Schuetz and Trey Lauber and Lake Mills junior guard Liam Carrigan — were honorable mention selections.
Schuetz averaged 6.7 points per game on 53 percent shooting, was 65 percent from the stripe and 30 percent from 3.
Lauber averaged 11.9 points per game, was 71 percent from the free throw line and hit 32 percent (51-for-161) of his 3-point looks.
Carrigan averaged 12.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting, shooting 43 percent (69-for-159) from beyond the arc, also chipping in 1.9 assists.
Columbus and Lodi shared the Capitol North title with 8-2 records, followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep at 5-5, Lake Mills at 3-7 and Poynette at 1-9.
2021-22 Boys Basketball North
- Player of the Year
- Unanimous Selection
First Team
- Brady RingLodi 6’4” Senior
- AJ UttechColumbus 6’0” Junior
Levi Birkholz Lakeside Lutheran 6’3” Junior
Tom Balge Luther Prep 6’3” Senior
AJ Bender Lake Mills 6’2” Freshman
Second Team
Erik Alsaker Lodi 6’5” Senior
Jaylen Montgomery Lodi 5’8” Senior
Jack Fritz Columbus 6’5” Senior
Mason Carthew Columbus 6’3” Senior
Aiden Klosky Poynette 6’5” Junior
Honorable Mention
Nathan Cotter Columbus 6’1” Senior
Trey Lauber Lakeside Lutheran 6’2” Junior
Ethan Schuetz Lakeside Lutheran 6’3” Junior
Marcus Fitzsimmons Luther Prep 6’3” Senior
Liam Carrigan Lake Mills 6’0” Junior
Brett Hackbart Poynette 6’3” Sophomore
BIRKHOLZ VOTED ALL-STATE
Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Levi Birkholz made the honorable mention team in WBCA Division 3 All-State voting.
WBCA Division 3 All-State
Riley Brooks, Jr., Ripon
Gus Foster, Sr., Big Foot
Luke Haertle, Sr., Lake Country Lutheran
Carson Koepnick, Jr., West Salem
Jeremy Lorenz, Jr., Brillion
Jordan Malmlov, Jr., Prescott
Monte Mayberry, Sr., Northwestern
Amari McCottry, Soph., St. Thomas More
Cody Schmitz, Soph., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
Donavan Short, Sr., Denmark
Landon VanCalster, Sr., Freedom
Austin Wagner, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran
Honorable Mention
Levi Birkholz, Jr., Lakeside Lutheran
Dupree Fletcher Jr., Soph., Carmen Northwest
Barry Applewhite, Sr., Dominican
Gabe Ascher, Sr., Wautoma
Tom Balge, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep
Connor Coombs, Sr., Edgerton
Chase Cummings, Sr., East Troy
Dillon Garthwaite, Sr., Dodgeville
Jaeden Grade, Jr., Laconia
Carson Hause, Sr., Stanley-Boyd
Ben Heim, Sr., Kewaunee
Shavaree Hicks, Jr., Saint Francis
Armani Jones, Sr., Brown Deer
Cole Lahti, Jr., Northwestern
Peter Lattos, Jr., West Salem
Mitchell McCarty, Jr., Campbellsport
Braden McGlothlin, Jr., Catholic Memorial
Adison Mittelstadt, Jr., Mayville
Charlie Pfefferle, Sr., Xavier
Brady Ring, Sr., Lodi
Adon Saylor, Sr., Mauston
Alex Sherwood, Jr., Xavier
Aaron Uttech, Jr., Columbus