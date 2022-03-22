Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Levi Birkholz and Lake Mills freshman guard AJ Bender were selected to the Capitol North boys basketball first-team all-conference list after voting held recently.

Birkholz led the conference in scoring at 22.9 points a game and was third in rebounding (7.6). He shot 62 percent from the field, 77 percent at the free throw line and 41 percent (24-for-59) from beyond the arc, also contributing 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals.

Bender was fourth conference wide in points per game at 17.2 and second in assists (3.8). He shot 50 percent from the field, 72 percent at the free throw line and 38 percent (41-for-108) from 3, adding 6.2 rebounds and one steal per outing.

Three area players — Lakeside Lutheran junior forwards Ethan Schuetz and Trey Lauber and Lake Mills junior guard Liam Carrigan — were honorable mention selections.

Schuetz averaged 6.7 points per game on 53 percent shooting, was 65 percent from the stripe and 30 percent from 3.

Lauber averaged 11.9 points per game, was 71 percent from the free throw line and hit 32 percent (51-for-161) of his 3-point looks.

Carrigan averaged 12.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting, shooting 43 percent (69-for-159) from beyond the arc, also chipping in 1.9 assists.

Columbus and Lodi shared the Capitol North title with 8-2 records, followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep at 5-5, Lake Mills at 3-7 and Poynette at 1-9.

2021-22 Boys Basketball North

  • Player of the Year
  • Unanimous Selection

First Team

  • Brady RingLodi 6’4” Senior
  • AJ UttechColumbus 6’0” Junior

Levi Birkholz Lakeside Lutheran 6’3” Junior

Tom Balge Luther Prep 6’3” Senior

AJ Bender Lake Mills 6’2” Freshman

Second Team

Erik Alsaker Lodi 6’5” Senior

Jaylen Montgomery Lodi 5’8” Senior

Jack Fritz Columbus 6’5” Senior

Mason Carthew Columbus 6’3” Senior

Aiden Klosky Poynette 6’5” Junior

Honorable Mention

Nathan Cotter Columbus 6’1” Senior

Trey Lauber Lakeside Lutheran 6’2” Junior

Ethan Schuetz Lakeside Lutheran 6’3” Junior

Marcus Fitzsimmons Luther Prep 6’3” Senior

Liam Carrigan Lake Mills 6’0” Junior

Brett Hackbart Poynette 6’3” Sophomore

BIRKHOLZ VOTED ALL-STATE

Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Levi Birkholz made the honorable mention team in WBCA Division 3 All-State voting.

Birkholz led the Capitol North in scoring with 22.9 points per game and was third in rebounding (7.6).

WBCA Division 3 All-State

Riley Brooks, Jr., Ripon

Gus Foster, Sr., Big Foot

Luke Haertle, Sr., Lake Country Lutheran

Carson Koepnick, Jr., West Salem

Jeremy Lorenz, Jr., Brillion

Jordan Malmlov, Jr., Prescott

Monte Mayberry, Sr., Northwestern

Amari McCottry, Soph., St. Thomas More

Cody Schmitz, Soph., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

Donavan Short, Sr., Denmark

Landon VanCalster, Sr., Freedom

Austin Wagner, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran

Honorable Mention

Levi Birkholz, Jr., Lakeside Lutheran

Dupree Fletcher Jr., Soph., Carmen Northwest

Barry Applewhite, Sr., Dominican

Gabe Ascher, Sr., Wautoma

Tom Balge, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep

Connor Coombs, Sr., Edgerton

Chase Cummings, Sr., East Troy

Dillon Garthwaite, Sr., Dodgeville

Jaeden Grade, Jr., Laconia

Carson Hause, Sr., Stanley-Boyd

Ben Heim, Sr., Kewaunee

Shavaree Hicks, Jr., Saint Francis

Armani Jones, Sr., Brown Deer

Cole Lahti, Jr., Northwestern

Peter Lattos, Jr., West Salem

Mitchell McCarty, Jr., Campbellsport

Braden McGlothlin, Jr., Catholic Memorial

Adison Mittelstadt, Jr., Mayville

Charlie Pfefferle, Sr., Xavier

Brady Ring, Sr., Lodi

Adon Saylor, Sr., Mauston

Alex Sherwood, Jr., Xavier

Aaron Uttech, Jr., Columbus

Recommended for you