Lake Mills sophomore wing Taylor Wollin and Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Lily Schuetz were each first-team all-conference recipients in Capitol North girls basketball voting held recently.
Wollin, a unanimous selection, averaged 10.5 points per game on 41 percent shooting, adding 6.4 rebounds, three assists and two steals per contest.
Schuetz, who earns first-team honors in back-to-back seasons, led the team in scoring (11.1 PPG), rebounding (7.6 RPG) and steals (2.2 SPG).
Second-team honorees were Lake Mills sophomore point guard Emily Wollin and junior center Bella Pitta and Lakeside Lutheran junior guard/forward Jenna Shadoski.
Emily Wollin averaged 10 points per game, also contributing 4.3 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals a contest.
Pitta, an honorable-mention selection last year, averaged a team-best 14.4 points per game on 60 percent shooting. She also led the team in rebounds (12.3 per game) and blocks (1.4), also registering 1.3 steals.
Pitta was also voted honorable mention all-state in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently after helping the L-Cats post a 20-6 record while winning their fourth conference championship in as many seasons.
Shadoski, also a second-team selection a season ago, was second on the Warriors in points (10.5), rebounds (6.3), assists (1.6) and steals (2.1) per game, also blocking 1.3 shots a contest and shooting 74 percent from the free throw line.
Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Marin Riesen was an honorable-mention selection.
Riesen scored 10.5 points per game and averaged a team-high 1.7 assists. She averaged 6.1 rebounds.
Lake Mills won the Capitol North at 8-2, followed by Columbus at 7-3, Luther Prep at 6-4, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5 and Lodi and Poynette each at 2-8.
2021-22 Capitol Conference – Girls Basketball All Conference
- Player of the Year
- Unanimous Selection
First Team
- Grace SchmidtLuther Prep 6’1” Senior
- Taylor WollinLake Mills 5’7” Sophomore
Mikenna Boettcher Columbus 5’4” Junior
Lily Schuetz Lakeside Lutheran 5’9” Senior
Dylann Harrington Lodi 5’8” Senior
Hadley Walters Poynette 5’9” Junior
Second Team
Bella Pitta Lake Mills 6’3” Junior
Emily Wollin Lake Mills 5’3” Sophomore
Alise Hayes Columbus 5’10” Junior
Emma Paulson Columbus 5’6” Senior
Jenna Shadoski Lakeside Lutheran 5’9” Junior
Honorable Mention
Jaiden Dornaus Columbus 5’8” Junior
Taylor Zellmer Luther Prep 5’11” Senior
Marin Riesen Lakeside Lutheran 5’10” Junior
Rylee Schneider Lodi 5’10” Senior
WBCA Division 3 All-State
Abbie Aalsma, sr., Waupun
Megan Alexander, sr., Freedom
Madilyn Dogs, jr., Kewaskum
Gracie Gopalan, soph., Waupun
Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom
Lily Krahn, sr., Prairie du Chien
Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown
Grace Lomen, sr., Catholic Memorial
Kayl Petersen, soph., Waupun
Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep
Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion
Honorable Mention
Sydney Bartels, jr., Freedom
Katrina Budworth, jr., Prescott
Ja’cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee School of Languages
Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton
Hattie Fox, jr., Osceola
Breah Golden, jr., Arcadia
Amber Grosse, sr., Edgewood
Kate Gunderson, sr., Edgerton
Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton
Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson
Julia Lokker, jr., jr., Martin Luther
Sydney Lund, sr., Peshtigo
Anna McConkey, jr., West Salem
Brianna McCurdy, jr., St. Croix Falls
Keona McGee, soph., Dominican
Camryn Nies, jr., Platteville
Bella Pitta, jr., Lake Mills
Tieryn Plasch, jr., Northwestern
Jordana Reisma, sr., Brown Deer
Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein
Ashley Ternes, sr., Oostburg