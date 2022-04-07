hot GIRLS SOCCER Girls soccer: Vikings top Warriors 4-1 Apr 7, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STOUGHTON -- Reese Brekke scored twice and Stoughton knocked off the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 4-1 in a nonconference game on Thursday, April 7.Brekke scored in the third minute and again in the 54th for the final margin, adding an assist in the 51st minute.The Warriors' Averi Wolfram scored on an assist by Ava Heckmann in the 53 minute, briefly cutting the lead to 2-1.Goalie Kendra Wilson made nine saves for Lakeside (0-2-0).The Warriors host Central Wisconsin Christian Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.STOUGHTON 4,LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1Lakeside 0 1 -- 1Stoughton 1 3 -- 4First half: S -- Brekke, 3:00.Second half: S -- Royston, 44:00; Christensen (Brekke), 51:00; LL -- Wolfram (Heckmann), 53:00; S -- Brekke, 54:00.Saves: LL (Wilson) 9; S (Sedlacek) 2.Shots on goal: LL 3, S 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lund, Graham win Lake Mills School Board races Poe's works come to Lake Mills High School auditorium this weekend One contested race on for Lake Mills School Board on April 5 ballot Baseball roundup: L-Cats, Warriors win season openers WIAA approves fall sports changes Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin