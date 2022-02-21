RICHLAND CENTER -- Four area wrestlers ended their seasons at the WIAA Division 2 Richland Center sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Lake Mills senior Jordan Tindell lost an 8-4 decision in the 195-pound quarterfinals to Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw (17-10). Tindell ended up 35-6.
"Jordan had a solid season all year," Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. "His first match didn't go the way he expected it to.
"Jordan had a pretty good year to post 35 victories from where he started as a freshman four years ago."
L-Cats senior Caleb Quest lost by fall to Mauston/Necedah’s Espyn Sweers at 3:10 of the 170 quarterfinals to end the season at 18-9.
"Caleb ran into a Mauston freshman with an extensive Greco wrestling background," Braund said. "It's a heartbreaking thing to see the seniors not get through to the state tournament.
"This is the end of an eight-year journey with Caleb and I that dates back to youth club in Lake Mills."
Junior Ben Buchholtz lost by fall in the 182 semifinals at 3:34 to Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Huschitt (38-2), then lost a 15-0 technical fall to Beloit Turner’s Cal Rise (42-5) in the consolation semifinals. Buchholtz ended up 18-14.
"Ben's first-round matchup was a Darlington kid he wrestled a month ago at Monroe that's fourth-ranked at 182," Braund said. "Ben has wrestled Rise from Turner three times this season and closed the gap each time but could not come quite close enough. Happy I have another year with Ben."
Braund is optimistic about the state of the program moving forward.
"When Jordan and Caleb were freshmen, that was my first year as varsity head coach," Braund said. "Those are two kids who will hopefully be back around the program. They are great kids.
"Looking through the season stats, we have a young team. We're hoping to keep the six freshmen we had this season out for the team and are excited for the future with this team."
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Sam Schmidt lost a 5-4 decision to Mauston/Necedah’s Brandon Dolata (21-12) in the 145 semifinals to end the season at 20-17.
Team scores— Prairie du Chien 109; Lodi 106.5; Darlington/Black Hawk 86.5; Evansville 63.5; Portage 56; Delavan-Darien 52; Dodgeville 50; Monroe 42; Whitewater 40; River Valley 38; Mauston/Necedah 37; Belmont/Platteville 36.5; Beloit Turner 36; Brodhead/Juda 35.5; Belleville co-op 31; Richland Center 24; Cuba City co-op 21; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 4; Jefferson 2; Clinton 0; Edgerton 0; Lake Mills 0; Lakeside Lutheran 0; Rio co-op. 0; Wisconsin Dells 0.