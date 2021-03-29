Lake Mills senior forward Charlie Bender was on the fourth-team Associated Press all-state list and Lakeside Lutheran sophomore guard Levi Birkholz garnered honorable-mention honors in recently held voting.
Bender helped the L-Cats (23-6) to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament earlier this month. The 6-foot-3 wing averaged 18.8 points on 58 percent shooting, also contributing 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.
Birkholz, a 6-3 guard/forward, helped the Warriors post an 8-0 record en route to winning the Capitol North. He averaged 19.4 PPG, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2 assists which were all team-highs. He reached the double-digit scoring mark in all of Lakeside’s 24 outings, aiding the Warriors in a 19-5 campaign.
AP boys’ basketball All-State team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Brandin Podziemski, Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies
COACH OF THE YEAR – Nick Bennett, Racine St. Catherine’s
FIRST TEAM
* Tyrese Hunter, 6-1, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s
* David Joplin, 6-7, sr., Brookfield Central
* Brandin Podziemski, 6-6, sr., Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies
Kamari McGee, 6-0, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s
Preston Ruedinger, 6-2, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes Academy
* unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Hayden Doyle, 6-2, sr., Brookfield East
Cam Palesse, 6-5, sr., Waukesha West
Jackson Paveletzke, 6-1, jr., Kimberly
Seth Trimble, 6-3, jr., Menomonee Falls
Donald McHenry, 6-4, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science
THIRD TEAM
Cade Meyer, 6-8, sr., Monroe
Max Weisbrod, 6-3, jr., DeForest
Kobe Johnson, 6-5, sr., Glendale Nicolet
Joe Reuter, 6-5, sr., Chippewa Falls
Jayden Jackson, 6-3, sr., Whitefish Bay
FOURTH TEAM
Adam Larson, 6-9, sr., Fennimore
Charlie Bender, 6-3, sr., Lake Mills
Mason Dorn, 6-1, sr., Seymour
Zac Johnson, 6-3, sr., River Falls
Antuan Nesbitt, 6-4, sr., The Prairie School
High Honorable Mention (received at least one vote)
Nate Abel, sr. Beaver Dam; Mason Dopirak, sr., Manitowoc Lincoln; Luke Haertle, jr., Lake Country Lutheran; Clayton Jenny, sr. Edgerton; Johnny Kinziger, so., DePere; Carter Lancaster, sr., Darlington; Gavin McGrath, sr., Onalaska; Milan Momcilovic, so., Pewaukee; Brian Parzych, sr., Wauwatosa East; Donavan Short, jr., Denmark; Casey Verhagen, jr., Sheboygan Lutheran.
Honorable mention
(Geographically represented list that draws from each region)
Andrew Alia, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Grant Asman, sr., Kimberly; Jameer Barker, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Joey Berezowitz, sr., Burlington; Drew Biber, sr., Cedarburg; Levi Birkholz, so., Lakeside Lutheran; Quentin Bolton, sr., Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Will Boser, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Jack Campion, jr., Milton; Victor Desmond, sr., Onalaska; Jake Dietz, sr., Neenah; Dillon Garthwaite, jr., Dodgeville; Peter Gustafson, sr., Monticello; Sam Haese, sr., Wrightstown; Luke Healy, sr., Hudson; Hunter Ingles, sr., Winneconne; Jalen Keago, sr., Oshkosh North; Andrew Keller, jr., Waunakee; Sam Kick, sr., Onalaska; Chad Kron, sr., Eau Claire North; Peyton Kuhn, Sr., Medford; Logan Landers, sr., Cedarburg; Carson Leuzinger, jr., Monroe; Dylan Lisitza, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Cael McGee, sr., Stoughton; Noah Miller, sr., Ozaukee. Jack Misky, sr., Cuba City; Richie Murphy, sr., Cameron; Ben Nau, sr., Brookfield Central; Max Nelson, jr., Appleton North; Ben Olson, jr., Sun Prairie; Luke Pautz, jr., Roncalli; Gavin Proudfoot, jr., Onalaska Luther; Hank Reader, sr., Bangor; Tanner Resch, sr., Hamilton; Jack Rose, jr., Westosha Central; Gabe Siler, sr., St. Croix Central; Jasin Sinani, sr., Oak Creek; Marcus Tomashek, jr., Ashwaubenon; Matt Waldera, sr., Blair-Taylor; Craig Ward, jr., Marshall; Brenden Weis, sr., Janesville Parker; Barrett Witt, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Mac Wrecke, so., Arrowhead; Hunter Wright, sr., Auburndale.
