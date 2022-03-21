WHITEWATER — The Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran track and field teams opened the season at the Nelson-Daniels Classic at UW-Whitewater on Friday, March 18.
In small school competition, the Lakeside Lutheran boys took fifth with 38 points, edging Lake Mills, which placed sixth with 37 points.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Ben Buxa placed second in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 11 inches. Junior teammate David Taylor-Evert took fifth (44-11).
Senior Caleb Andrews placed second in the high jump (6-0).
Senior Kyle Main was fourth in the 55 meter dash in 6.74 and sixth in the long jump (20-4 1/2).
Sophomore Alex Reinke was third in the 400 meters in 55.10. Junior Arnold Rupnow was fifth in the 1,600 meters in 5:05.09.
The Lake Mills boys were led by senior Carson Lund, who took third in the triple jump (40-10 1/4). Lund also competed on the 800 relay team, which placed second in 1:38.74, alongside juniors Rex Cassady and JP Rguig and sophomore Matthew Stenbroten. Rguig was also fifth in the 55 meter dash (6.89).
Junior Kyle Popowski was second in the 55 meter hurdles (8.42) and sophomore teammate Nathan Brzowski was fifth (9.55).
Freshman AJ Bender was sixth in the high jump (5-08).
For the Lake Mills girls, who scored 33 points to finish eighth, junior Jenna Hosey placed second in the 800 meters in 2:42.15.
Senior Abigail Toepfer was third in the long jump (16-10 1/2).
Senior Meghann Christian finished third in the shot put (33-0).
Junior Ali Dean was fifth in the 55 meter hurdles (10.62) and fifth in the long jump (15-7 1/2).
Junior Kenzie Nielsen was seventh in the 55 meter dash in 7.79.
For the Warriors girls, sophomore Elida Nerothin was sixth in the 400 meters in 1:11.83.
Lakeside and Lake Mills compete at the Beaver Dam Invitational this weekend. The boys’ competition is Friday, March 25 beginning at 4:30 p.m., while the girls compete Saturday, March 26 starting at 10 a.m.
NELSON-DANIELS INVITATIONAL
SMALL SCHOOLS DIVISION
BOYS
Team scores: Jefferson 53; Madison Edgewood 49; Pewaukee 48; Beloit Turner 40; Lakeside Lutheran 38; Lake Mills 37; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest Christian 35; Fort Atkinson 29; Monona Grove 26.5; Mauston 23; Stoughton 22; Grafton 21.5; Whitewater 20; Cedar Grove-Belgium 17; Edgerton 16; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Clinton 6; Whitefish Bay Dominican 1.
GIRLS
Team scores: Stoughton 64; Fort Atkinson 51; Madison Edgewood 45; Grafton 39; Jefferson 39; Pewaukee 35.5; Monona Grove 35; Lake Mills 33; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 26; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest Christian 25; Whitefish Bay Dominican 24; Clinton 15.5; Whitewater 13; Cedar Grove-Belgium 13; Mauston 11; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Edgerton 8; Lakeside Lutheran 3.