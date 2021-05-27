OREGON — Lodi capped off its season sweep of conference events by winning the 18-hole Capitol Conference Meet Tuesday at The Legend at Bergamont.
The Blue Devils finished with a team score of 349, while New Glarus took second with a 353.
Lakeside Lutheran placed fifth with a 376, while Luther Prep ended in seventh with a 390. Lake Mills recorded a ninth-place finish with a 422.
Peter Gustafson of Monticello/Belleville earned medalist honors with an 82 and Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer tied for third with an 86.
Cooper Jensen led Lakeside with an 89, tying for eighth. Lakeside also had scores from Will Meland’s 95 and Bear Deavers and Will Popp, who both carded rounds of 96.
After Toepfer’s 86, Lake Mills was led by Lucas Kleinfeldt’s 105. Cooper Woolley shot 111 while Matthew Nelson posted a 120.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Team scores: Lodi 349; New Glarus 353; Cambridge 365; Monticello/Belleville 372; Lakeside Lutheran 376; Columbus 379; Watertown Luther Prep 390; Wisconsin Heights 409; Lake Mills 422.
Mini-meet point totals: Lodi 2 points; New Glarus 4; Cambridge 6; Monticello/Belleville 8; Lakeside Lutheran 10; Columbus 12; Watertown Luther Prep 14; Wisconsin Heights 16; Lake Mills 18.
Overall conference standings: 1, Lodi; 2, Cambridge; 3, Lakeside Lutheran; 4, Monticello/Belleville; 5, Watertown Luther Prep; 6, New Glarus; 7, Columbus; 8, Lake Mills; 9, Wisconsin Heights.
Top five individuals: 1, Gustafson, M/B, 82; 2, Ready, NG, 83; Baron, L, 86; Meitzner, L, 86; Toepfer, LM, 86.
Lodi: Baron 86, Meitzner 86, Thoeny 87; Clark 90. New Glarus: Ready 83, Arnett 89, Schuett 89, Lukszys 92. Cambridge: Buckman 88, Nottested 89, Faruggio 92, Nokolay 96. Monticello/Belleville: Gustafson 82, Niesen 94, Smith 97, Pier 99. Lakeside Lutheran: Jensen 89, Meland 95, Deavers 96, Popp 96. Columbus: Vick 89, Schluter 91, Hemling 99, Genco 100. Watertown Luther Prep: Wilke 94, Fix 94, Bickelhaupt 98, Boggs 104. Wisconsin Heights: Pietrzykowski 97, Schomber 100, Robinson 101, Holcomb 111. Lake Mills: Toepfer 86; Kleinfeldt 105, Woolley 111, Nelson 120. At The Legend at Bergamont GC, Oregon, par 72.