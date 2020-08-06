MILWAUKEE — Lake Mills’ Logan Larrabee shot rounds of 80-75 at last week’s Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship held at Milwaukee Country Club but missed the 36-hole cut.
Larrabee, who lists his home course as Lake Ripley Country Club, missed the cut by one shot in the four-day competition in its 119th playing.
Chippewa Falls native and former Minnesota Gopher Thomas Longbella won the event with a 6-under total of 274 on the par-70 layout.
Tyler Leach and Nate Thomson tied for second at 4-over, 10 shots back.
Larrabee qualified for the event with an one-over-par round of 72 on July 15 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
