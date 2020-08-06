MILWAUKEE — Lake Mills’ Logan Larrabee shot rounds of 80-75 at last week’s Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship held at Milwaukee Country Club but missed the 36-hole cut.

Larrabee, who lists his home course as Lake Ripley Country Club, missed the cut by one shot in the four-day competition in its 119th playing.

Chippewa Falls native and former Minnesota Gopher Thomas Longbella won the event with a 6-under total of 274 on the par-70 layout.

Tyler Leach and Nate Thomson tied for second at 4-over, 10 shots back.

Larrabee qualified for the event with an one-over-par round of 72 on July 15 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

