JEFFERSON — Lake Mills junior Jordan Tindell won the 195 pound weight class, while senior Caleb Quest (170) and junior Ben Buchholtz (182) advanced with second place finishes for the L-Cats at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 wrestling regional at Jefferson High School.
Lake Mills placed fourth as a team with 114.5 points.
Tindell (32-5) pinned Delavan-Darien’s Dylan Beighton at 1:36 of the semifinals, then stuck Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Jax Hertel at 5:36 of the finals.
Hertel lifted Tindell and took him down early in the first period and did some tough riding, but Tindell scored a reversal two seconds ahead of the buzzer and continued to use masterful mat riding to take control of the match.
“He wrestled that kid in the finals at the Monroe tournament, it went into overtime and he lost, so he totally flipped the script on that match,” Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. “Totally solid, complete match. That’s how I want Jordan to wrestle the rest of the tournament.”
Quest (18-8) pinned Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar in 1:14 of the quarterfinals, then caught Delavan-Darien’s Nate Huff and pinned him at 2:27 of the semifinals. In the title match, Quest lost by fall to Jefferson senior Ethan Dieckman at 5:50. He pinned Clinton’s DJ Vernon at 1:15 of a wrestleback for second place.
“I am really glad he made it,” Braund said. “He qualified for sectionals as a freshman, and his dad tragically passed away a week after the sectional. He missed all of last year due to injury. The year before that he had a meat grinder of a bracket and placed third. Great to see him make it as a senior.”
Buchholtz (18-12) won a 12-7 decision over Clinton’s Kameron Christiansen in the semifinals, lost by fall to Delavan-Darien’s Cole Hanson at 2:31 of the finals and advanced by rule over Christiansen.
“Ben’s been battling a thumb injury,” Braund said. “He sat out last week for conference, but he’s finally digging deep. He’s a three time sectional qualifier as a junior, so that’s pretty cool. One of these years I hope we can get him healthy.”
Colton Brandel (132) and Eddy Eveland (152) placed third. Juan Hildago Dumandz (145) took fourth. Caden Bliefernicht (138) and Gibson Hale (220) placed fifth.
“Eddy was third,” Braund said. “He didn’t get a wrestleback because of an unfortunate slam, but he could be an alternate if (Hoyt) can’t wrestle.
“Solid performance by our team. We’re still young. Our 145-pounder Juan, a foreign exchange student from Argentina, never wrestled and had five wins coming in. He got a first round pin and got into the semis. Going from 10 kids last year, we’re at 18, 19 this year. It’s more stressful, more grey hair for me, but it’s cool.”
Schmidt leads Warriors
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Sam Schmidt advanced with a second place finish at 145 to lead the Warriors.
Schmidt (20-16) pinned Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Aaron Rowland at 1:13 of the semifinals, lost a 14-4 major decision to Whitewater’s Marcus DePorter in the finals and advanced by rule over Rowland.
Elijah Vik (106), Hunter Sommer (120), Dane McIlvain (126), Markus Rabehl (132) and Noah Weidner (138) took fourth. Brett Thoma (113) and Crandon Dwyer (160) finished fifth. Isaac Winters (152) took sixth. Pierre Schulz (170) finished 0-2.
Richland Center hosts this Saturday's sectional meet starting at 10 a.m.
Team scores: Whitewater 237.5, Delavan-Darien 197.5, Big Foot/Williams Bay 193, Lake Mills 114.5, Clinton 106.5, Jefferson 105, Lakeside Lutheran 80
Individual sectional qualifiers—Whitewater 7; Big Foot/Williams Bay 7; Delavan-Darien 6; Jefferson 3; Lake Mills 3; Clinton 1; Lakeside Lutheran 1.
106 pounds—Championship: Jarvis Porcaro (WW) tfall over Kaleb Jose (J),18-3.
113—Champ: Chase Rodriguez (BFWB) pinned Aiden DeBlare (J), 1:49.
120—Champ: Chris Karbash (DD) pinned CJ Tomomitsu (WW), 3:05. Second-place wrestleback: D‘Angelo Vernon (Cli) pinned Tomomitsu, 4:25.
126—Champ: Austin Cocroft (BFWB) dec. Max Hennessey (DD), 6-4, sudden victory. Second WB: Hennessey dec. Connor Friend (WW), 2-1.
132—Champ: Ashton Robinson (BFWB) pinned Traysen Thomason (WW), 1:54.
138—Champ: Jacob Dutton (DD) dec. Cristian Carreno (BFWB), 5-1. Second WB: Carreno pinned Cooper Hammond (WW), 0:51.
145—Champ: Marcus DePorter (WW) mdec. over Sam Schmidt (LL), 14-4.
152—Champ: Nathaniel Hoyt (BFWB) won by DQ over Aaron Porras (WW).
160—Champ: Owen Chelminiak (DD) dec. Carter Friend (WW), 9-5. Second WB: Friend pinned Will Wojcik (Big Foot/Williams Bay), 0:56.
170—Champ: Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Caleb Quest (Lake Mills), 5:50. Second WB: Quest pinned DJ Vernon (Clinton), 1:15.
182—Champ: Cole Hanson (DD) pinned Ben Buchholtz (Lake Mills), 2:31.
195—Champ: Jordan Tindell (LM) pinned Jax Hertel (Big Foot/Williams Bay), 5:36.
220—Champ: Mason DePorter (WW) pinned Alejandro Echeverria (DD), 2:28. Second WB: Eduardo Malbaes (Big Foot/Williams Bay) dec. Echeverria, 4-3.
285—Champ: Logan Hermann (DD) pinned Leo Ortiz (Whitewater), 0:25.