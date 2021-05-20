The Lake Mills Optimist Club will hold the 21st Annual Junior Fisheree on June 5 at the Mill Pond from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with registration at Fire Station. The event falls on the DNR’s free fishing weekend, so children and adults will not need a license to participate, though the event’s printed announcement does indicate an adult must accompany each child. Children will have chances to win rods, reels, and other prizes, participate in a variety of games and contests, and be treated to root beer and hot dogs. Participants can bring their own gear, or can use the gear available at the event.
This event is sponsored by The Lake Mills Fire Department, The American Legion, The Wisconsin DNR, The Party Mart, Kwik Trip and Chapter 2 Inc.
More information can be found at the webpage www.lakemillsoptimists.com.