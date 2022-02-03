Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin led all scorers with 25 points and sophomore guard Emily Wollin added 16 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team topped visiting Poynette 60-55 in a Capitol North game on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Lake Mills (16-4, 6-1 Capitol North) wins for the 12th time in 13th games despite shooting 7-for-42 from 3-point range.
“We need to get the ball inside more,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Bella (Pitta) was in foul trouble the entire game.
“Poynette showed a couple different zone looks. We worked on it in practice yesterday, but it kept us out of rhythm. Most of the 3s were off paint touches or reversals and we were wide open. They just didn’t fall. If we hit our average, we have a comfortable win. We have to be better defensively than we were.”
The L-Cats — on the strength of 10 first-half points by Emily Wollin — led 32-25 at the break. Taylor Wollin scored 14 points, including two 3s, after halftime.
“Those two played really hard tonight,” Siska said of Emily and Taylor Wollin. “We have only a one-game lead in conference. Those two were playing with the sense of urgency that we are trying to win a conference championship.”
The L-Cats host Lodi on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 60,POYNETTE 55
Poynette 25 30 — 55
Lake Mills 32 28 — 60
Poynette (fg fta-ftm pts) — Steinhurst 1 1-2 3, Walters 7 2-2 16, Yelk 3 1-3 7, Woodward 0 2-2 2, Wagner 2 0-0 5, Gavirski 5 2-4 12, Lapecek 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 10-15 55.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 5 4-8 16, Burling 1 0-0 3, Guerrero 2 0-0 6, T. Wollin 10 3-5 25, Pitta 2 3-4 7, Kleinfeldt 0 3-6 3. Totals 20 13-26 60.
3-point goals — P (Wagner 1) 1; LM (E. Wollin 2, Burling 1, Guerrero 2, T. Wollin 2) 7.
Total fouls — P 27, LM 17.
Fouled out — P Steinhurst, Walters, Lapecek.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Junior center Bella Pitta and junior point guard Emily Wollin totaled eight points apiece as the Lake Mills girls basketball team beat visiting Sauk Prairie 34-29 on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in a nonconference game.
The L-Cats (15-4) led 16-9 at halftime, holding the Eagles (14-6) to four first-half field goals.
Lake Mills hit five 3-pointers, including two by sophomore guard Sydney Burling who finished with six points.
The L-Cats held a three-point lead for most of the second half until the Eagles squared it at 29 apiece. Lake Mills used the free throw line to score the final five points and were stout defensively all night.
“We were outstanding defensively tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We executed really well on defense, but we didn’t box out well enough.
“At least 20 of their 29 points were off second and third chances, including all but two in the first half. Even though we were awesome on defense, we have to box out and finish off defensive possessions. We played really hard and it was one of those ugly games.
“Sauk Prairie is a good Division 2 team and this is their first nonconference loss. This is a big win for us.”
Maggie Hartwig led Sauk, which had a four-game win streak snapped, with 13 points.
LAKE MILLS 34,
SAUK PRAIRIE 29
Sauk Prairie 9 20 — 29
Lake Mills 16 18 — 34
Sauk Prairie (fg fta-ftm pts) — Apel 1 2-2 4, Holles 1 0-1 2, Marquardt 1 1-1 3, Hartwig 6 0-0 13, Parker 2 1-2 5, Paukne 1 0-3 2. Totals 12 4-9 29.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 2 4-4 8, Hosey 1 1-3 4, Burling 2 0-2 6, Guerrero 1 0-1 3, T. Wollin 2 0-0 5, Pitta 3 2-3 8. Totals 11 7-13 34.
3-point goals — SP (Hartwig 1) 1; LM (Burling 2, Hosey 1, Guerrero 1, T. Wollin 1) 5.
Total fouls — SP 19, LM 11.