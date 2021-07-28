WAUWATOSA — John Wilke closed out his prep soccer career with a reunion style celebration.
Playing with and against former club teammates and opponents, the Lake Mills senior had a great time at the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association/Masonic All-Star Game on Saturday at Hart Park.
The Gold Team defeated Wilke’s Blue Team 2-0 on a pair of second half goals, but there were plenty of quality scoring chances for each side.
Wilke showed off his All-State credentials in this match. The four-year standout forward/midfielder made several speedy runs into the attacking third and just missed on a couple of glorious scoring opportunities.
He headed a bullet pass into the middle of the penalty area over the bar in the first half. Early in the second half, he had a loose ball on the back side come right to him, but he wasn’t quite tall enough to make the adjustment with his body and his feet slipped out from under him as he tried to make the play.
“I’m too short,” Wilke said. “I couldn’t get to the ball. I was trying to and I totally missed. If I was an inch taller, I would have had a foot on it. It would have been an easy goal.”
Wilke enjoyed the chance to match up with elite competition at every position on the field. He posed for pictures with former teammates afterwards.
“It was a lot of fun,” Wilke said. “The talent is amazing. I have some friends that were on some club teams also playing here. It was nice to get to play against them, because we’re like D4 for Lake Mills, so we don’t really get to see them during the high school season. So it was nice to play against them.”
Wilke looks forward to continuing his playing career at UW-Eau Claire.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Wilke said. “I am going to try to keep playing soccer.”