Three basketball players were selected to play in this summer’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games.
The girls games will be held July 14 with the boys slate taking place July 15 and both will be played at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Teams consistent of 10 to 12 graduating seniors with two teams for each of the five divisions as defined by the WIAA.
Lake Mills’ Vivian Guerrero and Julianna Wagner will play with the D3 south team, which plays at 12:30 p.m. on July 14.
On the boys side, Lake Mills’ Charlie Bender will represent the D3 red team, which will be coached by Edgerton’s Chris Jenny and plays at 12:30 p.m. on July 15.
This annual event returns after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
