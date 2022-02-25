Junior guard Marin Riesen knocked down four 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 21 points, as the third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball topped 11th-seeded East Troy 62-41 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday, Feb. 25.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Lakeside (16-9). Sophomore forward Ava Stein contributed eight points and eight boards and junior forward Jenna Shadoski tallied seven points, five rebounds and three steals as the Warriors owned a 41-18 advantage on the glass.
Riesen nailed back-to-back 3s to give the Warriors the lead for good, 17-12, with 6 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first half. Riesen hit a 3 with 3:30 to go that pushed the lead to nine and buried another from beyond the arc with 25 seconds left in the first half, extending the margin to 33-18.
Shadoski opened the second-half scoring with an old-fashioned 3-point play. A minute later, Schuetz jumped a passing lane for a steal and went coast-to-coast for a score. The Trojans (5-21) used an 8-1 run to get within a dozen but quickly saw their deficit grow after two free throws by senior guard Carly Paske and a putback by Riesen, who added nine rebounds and two blocks.
"East Troy was helping hard on Jenna and Lily when they'd get it into the lane," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Marin was sitting on the perimeter with both hands ready and caught it on inside-outside looks in rhythm. Normally, Marin is able to get to the rim, but tonight she connected from the outside.
"East Troy switched between and man zone looks, which we expected. We played a nice defensive half of basketball in the first half and took away the lane, got defensive rebounds and then had transition chances."
Amya Pluess scored 12 of her team-high 16 points after halftime for East Troy.
Lakeside travels to play second-seeded Greendale Martin Luther in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. The Spartans beat seventh-seeded Saint Thomas More 67-32 on Friday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62,
EAST TROY 41
East Troy 20 21 -- 41
Lakeside 33 29 -- 62
East Troy (fg fta-ftm tp) -- R. Pluess 2 2-5 7, Vinney 2 1-2 5, Lindow 0 0-2 0, Fitch 3 0-0 6, Nelson 1 0-0 2, A. Pluess 7 1-1 16, Aleckson 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 4-10 41.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Shadoski 2 3-3 7, Schuetz 5 3-5 13, Rupnow 1 0-1 2, Paske 0 2-2 2, Liddicoat 2 1-4 5, Riesen 8 1-2 21, De Galley 1 2-2 4, Stein 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 12-19 62.
3-point goals -- ET (R. Pluess 1, A. Pluess 1, Aleckson 1) 3; LL (Riesen 4) 4.
Total fouls -- ET 14, LL 12.