PALMYRA — The Lake Mills girls cross country team placed fifth and the boys team was ninth at Thursday’s season-opening invitational hosted by Palmyra-Eagle at Carlin-Weld Park on Thursday.
The L-Cat girls scored 103 points. Sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (18th, 24:41), juniors Jenna Hosey (19th, 24:50) and Madison Hahn (20th, 24:51) and freshmen Savannah Osterhouse (41st, 28:06) and Emilia Garcia-Mercado (49th, 36:09) scored for the L-Cats.
The Lake Mills boys finished ninth with 214 points.
Freshman Braxton Walter (33rd, 21:36), junior Landon Dierkes (39th, 22:08), sophomore James Hafenstein (41st, 22:25), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (55th, 23:50) and freshman Max Kressner (60th, 24:39) scored for the L-Cats.
Team scores — boys: West Allis Hale 53, Clinton 63, Elkhorn 64, Jefferson 110, East Troy 133, Wayland 141, Big Foot 158, Palmyra-Eagle 205, Lake Mills 214, Lomira 241
Team scores — girls: Waukesha South 27, Elkhorn 67, Jefferson 79, Lomira 86, Lake Mills 103