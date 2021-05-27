LODI -- Derek Bruce was 3-for-3 with a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth but the Lake Mills baseball team couldn't muster any more offense in an 8-5 road Capitol North loss to Lodi on Tuesday.
Bruce had a run-scoring single in the third to give the L-Cats (8-9, 1-6 Capitol) a 2-1 edge. Lodi scored four times on five hits, including a two-run triple by Carson Possehl, to pull ahead 5-2 after three innings.
Bruce's home run to left came with one down on a 1-0 count in the fifth.
Lodi strung together four singles in its half of the fifth, taking the lead for good on Mason Lane's two-RBI single. Lake Mills went down in order in the sixth and had the tying run at the plate when Brady Ziegler, who struck out the side in the seventh, got Andy Carpenter looking to end it.
L-Cat starter Eddy Eveland allowed five earned on eight hits over four innings. Bruce took the loss, surrendering three earned on five hits over two frames. He struck out two and walked one.
Lake Mills hosts Poynette on Thursday at 5 p.m.
LODI 8, LAKE MILLS 5
Lake Mills 101 030 0 — 5 5 0
Lodi 014 021 x — 8 13 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Eveland (L; 4-8-5-5-3-2), De. Bruce (2-5-3-3-2-1); Lo: Possehl (W; 6-5-5-4-6-3), Ziegler (1-0-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — LM: De. Bruce 3x3 (HR, 3BI); Lo: Possehl 2x4 (3B), Lane 3x3 (2B), Richter 3x3.