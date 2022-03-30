Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team welcomes Jake Ziel to the program as head coach in 2022.
2021 recap: The Warriors went 13-9 and tied for second in the Capitol North before losing to eventual state runner-up Jefferson in a regional final.
Coach’s resume: Jake Ziel replaces Phil Dretske as head coach.
Top returners: Tyler Marty and Brock Schneider are two seniors the team will rely on heavily as both had solid seasons at the plate a year ago and are looking to take another step forward, according to Ziel. The Warriors will also lean heavily on junior catcher Nate Yaroch, both at the plate and behind the dish.
Departing players: Gabe Uttech, who hit .397 last season and also threw 47 innings on the mound, Nathan Chesterman, a .367 hitter who also played shortstop and Ian Olszewski, who pitched 40 innings and played first base, have graduated.
Season thoughts: ”The energy surrounding our start to the season has been great so far,” Ziel said. “We have a nice blend of returning players that are looking to take a step forward and young players that are aiming to prove themselves.”
Conference race: Ziel envisions the Capitol North being competitive once again, noting defending league champion Columbus is the favorite as the Cardinals return much of their team from 2021. Lodi, Lake Mills and Luther Prep are also programs to keep an eye on.