Lake Mills’ girls soccer team will have new faces in new places as the program replaces 13 players in 2022.
2021 recap: The L-Cats went 8-3-5 overall, tying for second in the Capitol Conference before falling to Heritage Christian in the regional final.
Coach’s resume: Jeff Hegstrom will be in his ninth season as head coach, holding a 71-41-19 record overall.
Top returners: Lake Mills brings back first-team all-conference goalkeeper Ryleigh Kulow and second-team all-conference midfielder Kaci Everson. Those two will need to play at an extremely high level and lead the team daily, both on and off the field, in order to continue the program’s success, according to Hegstrom.
Nev Ninneman, Josie Cefalu and Ava Schmidt are also returning starters. Other returning players looking to make instant impacts are: Leyla Chavez, Olivia Klubertanz, Addy Roberts, Olivia Karlen, Ayla Buth, Sophia Guerrero, Mel Hinojos and Devyn Crenshaw. Newcomers looking to make instant impacts are: Addie Ninneman, Emma Kitsembel and Payton Kelly.
Departing players: The L-Cats lost 13 players from last year’s team, including Ava Stelter (the 2021 Capitol Conference Player of the Year), Vivian Guerrero (honorable mention all-conference), Hannah Lamke, Ava Wollin (HM all-conference), Lauren Dandoy, Julianna Wagner and Katelyn Kitsembel.
Season thoughts: “We are a young squad, but ready to put the hard work in to be successful this season,” Hegstrom said. “We are excited to have our first standard scheduled season since 2019, where games are not as compact as last season.
“We are looking to play a more possessive style of play this year, as girls have put in a lot of work this offseason. We should be a very nice, well-rounded team.”
Conference race: Lake Mills is going to have to fight to stay near the top of the Capitol Conference. Sugar River is almost always the annual preseason favorite and Hegstrom anticipates Watertown Luther Prep should also have a nice squad this season, too.