Most of these L-Cats had never played in such a charged environment.
The jitters showed at times, especially on offense, but the team did enough to see its name slide one line over on the playoff bracket.
Junior center Bella Pitta scored a team-leading 22 points and the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team held off fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial 53-50 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final at LMHS on Saturday, Feb. 26.
"For our team to come back this season with so much youth and being so young, we worked hard all summer and we worked for this moment," Lake Mills sophomore wing Taylor Wollin said. "We really deserved to be out there. We knew that and went out and showed it tonight."
Lake Mills is halfway there on its quest for three straight state tournament berths. The L-Cats, who are the four-time defending Capitol North Conference champions, earned their sixth regional plague in program history.
Getting past an upperclassmen-laden Crusader team was not easy. Far from it actually.
Catholic Memorial senior guard/forward Grace Lomen -- a University of Wisconsin-Parkside recruit who scored a game-high 24 points -- scored at the rim and hit a contested three with 22 seconds left to cut the L-Cat lead to 53-50. Pitta went 0-for-2 in the bonus at the other end before Lomen got a clean look at a tying 3 that rattled off the back iron.
Lake Mills sophomore point guard Emily Wollin then missed a pair at the stripe with the second attempt rolling around the rim before slowing rolling off the front side of the basket.
Crusader sophomore guard Olivia Conway then missed a decent look from beyond the arc with five seconds remaining and the ball was tipped around and back out to the perimeter as the clock struck double zeros and the Lake Mills bench erupted onto the floor in celebration.
"We lost to them earlier in the season over at their place and didn't play particularly well," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said of a 67-62 loss from Nov. 23.
"You can see how much we've grown throughout the season. Tonight we had a lot of mistakes, but a lot of that was nerves. It was good for them to play in a game this big. Sitting on the bench last year was nice, but it's a whole lot different when the pressure is on you."
With the L-Cats (20-5) clinging to a four-point lead with under two minutes remaining, Taylor Wollin secured a loose ball 30 feet from the basket to retain possession. After running some offense, Taylor Wollin drove and kicked it to sophomore guard Sydney Burling for a wide open 3, extending the margin 50-43 with 1:45 left.
CMH junior wing Taya Christianson then went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line, as did Emily Wollin who made it 52-45 with 1:03 left.
Lake Mills was 1-for-6 at the stripe in the final minute and Lomen scored the aforementioned five points for the final margin.
"Lomen is a great player," Taylor Wollin said. "To be sitting on the bench (in the last two minutes) with five fouls is hard.
"I trusted my teammates to get the job done. Everything was going to work out, I knew it sitting there. Just had to wait for the buzzer to sound."
L-Cats junior guard Jenna Hosey hit a corner 3 as part of an 8-0 run in the closing stages of the first half that allowed the hosts to stake a 29-20 lead the break.
Pitta, who totaled 13 second-half points, scored on the block to open the second half. With 13:40 left in the game, Pitta scored down low, pushing the lead to 33-22.
CMH deployed a 1-3-1 look for a long stretch in the second half and stifled the Lake Mills offense with traps and forced turnovers consistently as they stayed within reach.
Pitta had a putback, leading to an old-fashioned 3-point play with 10:30 to go and sealed off a defender for another score underneath two-and-a-half minutes later, helping keep the lead at 10.
"We rely on her a lot," Taylor Wollin said of Pitta, a reserve on last year's state title-winning team who averages a team-leading 14 points, 12 rebounds and stands at 6-foot-3.
"She's a big post in there. She works hard at practice and we push her to her limits. She knows what she's capable of doing. She comes out every night and tries to establish what she wants down low and show what she's worked hard for on that court. It's paid off."
Shortly after that, Lomen started to mount a charge, nailing a stepback jumper and hitting a pair at the line after being fouled on the break to make it 43-39 with 6:00 to play.
Taylor Wollin zipped a swing pass to Emily Wollin for a 3 to push it back to a seven-point affair.
CMH scored the next four points but never got any closer than three points down in the closing minutes in a raucous environment.
"That's a good basketball team," Siska said. "They are athletic and can score. Conway is a lights out shooter and Lomen is a very good player.
"Getting experience in this atmosphere was awesome. This place was packed. Hopefully the kids build confidence off of it. There was a little bit of a deer in the headlights look as the lineups were being called out.
"Hopefully with this experience, we can work through some of that. CMH made its run and we had the lead all game. We found a way to hang onto the lead and pull it out. Survive and advance is all that matters. It's all more good teams from here, so we'll take it however we can get it."
Pitta had 27 points, 13 boards in the regular-season meeting and possessed a matchup nightmare for the Crusaders.
"We had to get on her a little early in the game because she wasn't being aggressive enough rebounding," Siska said. "We finally got her mad enough and she started killing it on the glass. She did a nice job in the post and had some strong putbacks.
"They were playing real physical in the post and she was having a tough time holding position. They kept bringing double teams before she had the ball. It was hard for her to get good looks. She was making some good passes and we had good looks on the perimeter because of her good decisions. Overall, she played very well tonight."
Taylor Wollin scored 10 of her 11 points before halftime and Emily Wollin had all seven of her points after the break. Burling and sophomore wing Sophia Guerrero added five points apiece for the L-Cats, who battled foul trouble in an up-and-down second half.
"We executed better defensively in the first half," Siska said. "Our foul trouble was part of the problem. We wanted to keep Grace from driving and getting down to her right hand where she can go and stick it.
"She likes to drive with her right hand and likes to kick it out. We did a good job smothering Conway, who is a lights out shooter. We had some help coming off the other three players. For most of the game, we did a good job. We missed a few assignments there but mistakes happen. That's a tough team to keep from scoring, so 50 points against them is good defense."
Lake Mills advances to face second-seeded Greendale Martin Luther in a sectional semifinal at Wilmot Union High School on Thursday, March 3. Game time is 7 p.m. The host Spartans topped third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 65-47 in their regional final.
LAKE MILLS 53,
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 50,
Catholic Memorial 20 30 -- 50
Lake Mills 29 24 -- 53
Catholic Memorial (fg fta-ftm tp) -- Christianson 0 2-2 2, Lomen 8 7-12 24, Conway 2 0-0 5, Fryda 0 0-1 0, Ladish 2 1-1 5, Eberhardt 4 0-0 10, McFee 1 0-0 2, Koltz 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-16 50.
Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 1 4-8 7, Hosey 1 0-0 3, Burling 2 0-0 5, Guerrero 2 0-0 5, T. Wollin 3 5-8 11, Pitta 9 4-9 22. Totals 18 13-25 53.
3-point goals -- CM (Eberhardt 2, Lomen 1, Conway 1) 4; LM (E. Wollin 1, Hosey 1, Burling 1, Guerrero 1) 4.
Total fouls -- CM 25, LM 19.
Fouled out -- CM McFee, Ladish; LM T. Wollin.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS -- Junior center Bella Pitta scored all 14 of her points before halftime and the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team routed eighth-seeded Big Foot 59-16 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LMHS on Friday, Feb. 25.
The L-Cats (19-5) held the Chiefs to four field goals, six second-half points and led by 30 early in the second period.
"We were outstanding defensively and turned them over 14 times in the first half with our press," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said.
"Our halfcourt defense was excellent and we did a good job helping, boxed out well and executed the game plan of what we were trying to take away well. Although we didn't shoot the 3 well, we crashed the boards and scored off putbacks. We were also under 10 turnovers. When we're playing with energy and executing, we can be smothering on defense."
Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin added 13 points and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin chipped in nine for Lake Mills.
LAKE MILLS 59,
BIG FOOT 16
Big Foot 10 6 -- 16
Lake Mills 35 24 -- 59
Big Foot (fg fta-ftm tp) -- L. Lueck 1 0-0 2, L. Larson 1 7-8 9, Quackenbush 0 1-2 1, A. Larson 2 0-0 4, Bauman 0 0-1 0. Totals 4 8-11 16.
Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 3 1-2 9, Nielsen 1 2-2 4, Hosey 2 0-0 6, Burling 2 0-0 6, Sellnow 0 2-2 2, T. Wollin 6 1-1 13, Pitta 6 2-4 14, Kleinfeldt 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 9-12 59.
3-point goals -- LM (E. Wollin 2, Hosey 2, Burling 2) 6.
Total fouls -- BF 16, LM 14.