DEERFIELD — Jordan Tindell won the 195-pound weight class to lead Lake Mills’ wrestlers to a 12th place finish at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday.
Tindell (28-5) pinned Waterloo’s Ian Spoke in :52, scored a 7-5 decision over Random Lake’s Michael Upson and won by medical forfeit over Stoughton’s John Harman. Though he lost a 5-2 decision to Mayville’s Zane Vetter, Tindell won his weight class on tiebreaker criterion.
Ben Buchholtz took fourth at 182. Buchholtz (16-11) finished 2-3 with one pin.
Caleb Quest was fifth at 170. Quest (12-6) finished 4-1 with three pins.
Ethan Evenson took fifth at 113. Evenson (15-9) finished 3-2 with two pins.
Caden Bliefernicht finished 11th at 138 with one pin.
Placing 12th for the L-Cats were Juan Hidalgo Dumandz (145), Nathan Hahn (160) and Gibson Hale (220). Hahn and Hale each scored one pin. Charlie Ripp was 14th at 126.
Eagles finish 16th
Jefferson’s wrestlers took 16th at the Deerfield Scramble.
Kaleb Jose had Jefferson’s top finish, placing fourth at 106. Jose finished 2-3 with one pin and one major decision.
Ethan Dieckman earned a fifth place finish at 160. Dieckman (20-8) finished 4-1 with four pins. His only loss was a 3-2 decision to Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Wesley Draeger.
Aiden Deblare (113) and Alex Vasquez (170) each took ninth and scored one pin.
Ryan Haffelder was 13th at 113 with one pin. Easton Chipman (138) and Beau Dieckman (152) each took 14th. Dieckman had one pin.
Team scores: Random Lake 700, Menasha 565, Sun Prairie 512, Stoughton 502, Brodhead/Juda 414, Monona Grove/McFarland 409, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 384, Poynette 372, Waterloo 347, Middleton 333, Kewaunee 315, Lake Mills 314, Kenosha Christian Life 279, Mayville 276, Madison La Follette 230, Jefferson 197, Martin Luther 151, Deerfield 128, Bradley Tech 115